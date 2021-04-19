Fourth Fort McMurray resident dies from COVID-19, RMWB tops active cases for rural Alberta
A fourth person has died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray on the same day the Regional Municipality reported more active cases than any other community in rural Alberta. The City of Grande Prairie follows with 500 active cases.
The deceased is a woman in her 70s and included comorbidities. No other details were confirmed by Alberta Health due to patient confidentiality reasons. The last person to die from COVID-19 passed away on Christmas Eve.
The RMWB is also third in COVID-19 spread per 100,000 people, behind Banff and Camrose County. As of Monday, there are 843 active COVID-19 cases in the RMWB. Fort McMurray has 822 of those cases. These numbers do not include the commuter workforce.
The number of school outbreaks remains at seven, but the number of schools with an alert status—meaning two to four cases—has doubled to six. There are no outbreaks or alerts at any schools in the municipality’s rural hamlets.
St. Gabriel School’s grades 4 to 6 classes are the latest to move online until the end of the month. There is no outbreak or alert at the school, but the division says too many staff are in quarantine. All of Fort McMurray’s public and Catholic schools have moved grades 7 to 12 classes online.
There are also 12 workplace outbreaks, which ties the RMWB with Lethbridge for the most workplace outbreaks in rural Alberta. Eight of the outbreaks in the RMWB are at oilsands sites and one is at an oilsands camp.
Alberta Health says that as of April 19, there are 1,470 oilsands workers that have had COVID-19 in current outbreaks, including 125 workers from outside Alberta. There are 361 workers considered active cases.
- Civeo Lynx Lodge: 42 cases (32 active, 10 recovered). None are out of province.
- CNRL Albian: 168 cases (21 active, 147 recovered). This includes 28 out of province
- CNRL Horizon: 370 cases (114 active, 256 recovered) This includes 55 out of province
- CNRL Jackfish: 20 cases (9 active, 11 recovered). None are out of province.
- Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site: 62 cases (9 active, 53 recovered) This includes 16 out of province
- Suncor base plant: 392 cases (102 active, 290 recovered). This includes 10 out of province
- Suncor Fort Hills: 65 cases (all recovered). This includes 11 out of province
- Suncor Mackay River: 13 cases (3 active, 10 recovered). This includes two out of province.
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site: 338 cases (71 active, 267 recovered). This includes three out of province.
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on April 19:
- Instructions on how to book a COVID-19 vaccine and who is eligible can be found here.
- 172,186 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
- Of those cases, 151,719 people have recovered, or 88 per cent of all cases.
- 1,391 cases were reported in the past 24 hours. There are 18,424 active cases.
- 460 people are in hospital, with 104 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Three new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 2,043.
- 12,588 people were tested in the past 24 hours.
- 1,166,125 vaccine doses have been administered in total; 233,687 people are fully immunized with both doses.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 84 new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 822. The first case was reported in the city on March 19. This number does not include the commuter workforce.
- 14 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing total to 2,125.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Four people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the latest death reported on April 19. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:
- No new COVID-19 cases in rural communities reported in the past 24 hours, keeping active total to 19 cases. None are in Wood Buffalo National Park. This number does not include the commuter workforce.
- No new recoveries in Wood Buffalo’s rural areas in the past 24 hours, keeping the total to 154. 10 of those recoveries are in Wood Buffalo National Park.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Outbreak: École Dickinsfield School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: École McTavish High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Christian School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Islamic School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: Holy Trinity Catholic High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: St. Anne School (5-9 school).
- Outbreak: Westwood Community High School (5-9 cases).
- Alert: Father Patrick Mercredi High School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: Fort McMurray Composite High School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: Sister Marry Philips Elementary School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: St. Kateri School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: St. Martha Catholic School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: St. Paul’s Elementary School (2-4 cases).
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Canadian Natural’s Albian site.
- Canadian Natural’s Horizon site.
- Canadian Natural’s Jackfish site.
- Children First Eagle Ridge Nest.
- Civeo Lynx Lodge.
- Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site.
- North Star Ford.
- Suncor’s base plant.
- Suncor’s Firebag Village.
- Suncor’s MacKay River site.
- Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site.
- Wheaton-Penny Childcare Centre.
