Fourth Fort McMurray resident dies from COVID-19, RMWB tops active cases for rural Alberta

A fourth person has died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray on the same day the Regional Municipality reported more active cases than any other community in rural Alberta. The City of Grande Prairie follows with 500 active cases.

The deceased is a woman in her 70s and included comorbidities. No other details were confirmed by Alberta Health due to patient confidentiality reasons. The last person to die from COVID-19 passed away on Christmas Eve.

The RMWB is also third in COVID-19 spread per 100,000 people, behind Banff and Camrose County. As of Monday, there are 843 active COVID-19 cases in the RMWB. Fort McMurray has 822 of those cases. These numbers do not include the commuter workforce.

The number of school outbreaks remains at seven, but the number of schools with an alert status—meaning two to four cases—has doubled to six. There are no outbreaks or alerts at any schools in the municipality’s rural hamlets.