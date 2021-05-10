Four out of six weekend wildfires caused by people: RES
Crews with Regional Emergency Services and Alberta Forestry and Agriculture responded to six wildfires this past weekend, with four of those fires were caused by people.
Regional Fire Chief Jody Butz said on Monday that dry, windy conditions in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area put the region at increased risk of wildfires.
“We’re certainly seeing that in the number of wildfire incidents we’ve responded to already this season,” he said. “We need residents to be cautious this season and keep wildfire safety top of mind.”
Since wildfire season began on March 1, there have been eight wildfires in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area as of Monday. There is no local fire ban for the area, although the province says Alberta Wildfire says the wildfire risk is currently high for the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area.
Alberta’s wildfire season has so far had 248 wildfires burn more than 889 hectares as of May 10. The province’s 2020 wildfire season was considered quiet because of a combination of cold, wet weather in many parts of the province and temporary bans on fires and off-road vehicles.
Last year’s fire season saw 700 fires burn 3,300 hectares, which was far below the average of the past five years. In November, wildfire information officer Travis Fairweather told Postmedia there were 989 wildfires across 880,000 hectares in 2019.
Steps for reducing wildfire risk:
- Extinguish campfire sites by soaking, stirring and soaking it again
- When driving off-highway vehicles (OHVs), stop and check the vehicle regularly for built-up debris on, or around, the exhaust
- Never throw cigarette butts onto the ground
- Follow all fire advisories and bans in effect
- Move combustible items away from your home and follow proper landscaping practices
More information about wildfire prevention can be found at rmwb.ca/FireSmart. People are asked to report any smoke in forested areas to 310-FIRE. Residents can stay informed on wildfires by downloading the Alberta Wildfire App.
vmcdermott@postmedia.com