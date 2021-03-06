Fort McMurray’s active COVID-19 cases now at 24

Vincent McDermott
The Northern Lights Health Centre in Fort McMurray on Monday, October 26, 2020. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on March 6:         

  • 135,537 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
  • Of those cases, 128,974 people have recovered, or 95 per cent of all cases.
  • 341 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 4,649.
  • 247 people are in hospital, with 42 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • One new death from COVID-19, totalling 1,914. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
  • 8,142 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
  • To date, 3,462,799 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out on 1,834,591 people.
  • 6,955 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. 282,674 doses have been administered in total; 90,824 people are fully immunized with both doses.
  • 125 adverse events following immunization have been reported to Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services.
  • Adverse events are classified as any health problem following immunization. They are not necessarily caused by the vaccine.

COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:        

  • One new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 24. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
  • Four new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,736.
  • Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.

COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:         

  • No new COVID-19 cases in rural communities or Wood Buffalo National Park has been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing active total at six cases.
  • No new recoveries in rural areas or Wood Buffalo National Park in the past 24 hours, keeping the total at 139.
  • AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
  • Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.

COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:       

COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:          

  • Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services
  • Canadian Natural’s Albian site. 
  • Canadian Natural’s Horizon site. 
  • Canadian Natural’s Kirby site. 
  • Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site. 
  • North American Construction Group. 
  • Suncor’s base plant. 
  • Suncor’s Fort Hills site. 
  • Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site. 
  • Syncrude’s Aurora site. 
  • An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two. 
  • An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days. 

