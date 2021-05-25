RMWB's COVID-19 cases drop below 1,000 for first time since April; reopening plans announced tomorrow

Article content

Active cases in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area have dropped below 1,000 for the first time since April 22, when the region had 959 active cases. As of May 25, there are 960 cases in Fort McMurray and 38 in rural communities, putting the RMWB’s total at 998 cases. Across Alberta, active cases have dropped by 52 per cent since COVID-19 restrictions began earlier this month.

Premier Jason Kenney and Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro are announcing plans on easing restrictions on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

“They say that the last few miles in a race are the hardest and that is what we are facing right now,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, at her Tuesday media update. “With cases declining and more vaccines being administered every day, we are rapidly approaching a point when we can safely begin to ease measures. It’s close and getting closer every day.”

There are 30 workplace outbreaks. School outbreaks have dropped to 16, and there are now four schools with between two and four active COVID-19 cases. No schools or workplaces based within the rural hamlets have any outbreaks.