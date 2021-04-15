Fort McMurray will not lose air traffic control services: Nav Canada
Nav Canada will not recommend cancelling air traffic control services at the Fort McMurray International Airport.
A Thursday statement from the company, which is tasked with operating Canada’s civil air navigation system, said other methods of streamlining operations will be studied.
“After considerable consultation with airlines, airports, industry associations, local officials and internal stakeholders, NAV CANADA has elected to limit changes to services across the country,” said the statement.
The possibility of cuts in Fort McMurray was opposed by Mayor Don Scott, Alberta Transportation Minister Ric McIver, Fort McMurray-Cold Lake MP David Yurdiga and Senator Paula Simons. In an email, airport CEO RJ Steenstra celebrated the news and thanked the airport’s supporters.
“The pandemic continues to put pressure on our airport and this helps restore some optimism for us and the region,” said Steenstra. “Keeping Air Traffic Controller services positively impacts economic development activities, including tourism development in our region, and it also preserves highly skilled jobs.”
Last fall, the company began reviewing if air traffic controllers were needed at some airports. Fort McMurray was the only Alberta community considered. The others include Whitehorse, Regina, Prince George, Sault Ste. Marie, Windsor, Ont. and St. Jean, Que. Political, community and airport leaders in those communities also opposed the possible layoffs.
If cuts happened, controllers would have been replaced with flight service specialists. A flight service specialist is a cheaper option and provides advice and information on weather, runway conditions and air traffic. Pilots make their own decisions on keeping planes safely apart from each other.
The report’s recommendations would have still needed approval from Transport Canada.
