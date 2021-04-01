Fort McMurray Ukrainian Dancers create Easter display at Keyano

“It’s really about being part of a community and having something that we can show off and be proud of.”

“Typically, Easter is a significant event for Ukrainians and they would prepare baskets that would include meats and cheeses, breads, candles and you would bring that basket to church to be blessed,” said Lee-Anne Kumka, president of the Fort McMurray Avrora Ukrainian Dance Club.

But because of COVID-19, gathering for activities like Pysanka, which involves decorating Easter eggs with wax, isn’t possible. Instead, a colouring contest of different cultural and dance pictures was organized for the young dancers. They also had the opportunity to make their own designs.

A Ukrainian Easter celebration for the Fort McMurray Avrora Ukrainian Dancers usually means gathering in a big hall, decorating eggs, playing Easter games and teaching bread braiding before sharing food baskets and dishes.

The organization was allowed to begin dance practices again last September and everyone was excited, said Kumka. But COVID-19 regulations two months later paused the Ukrainian dancers from practicing.

This also meant the dance club couldn’t host its annual Malanka dinner, which marks New Year’s Eve on the Julian Calendar used by several Christian denominations in Russia and Eastern Europe.

In a normal year, the dance club would fill the Shell Place banquet hall with hundreds of people for dancing and singing. A buffet dinner of pirogies, cabbage rolls, borscht, chicken kyiv and other Ukrainian foods would be served.

Dancers could dance solo in January as restrictions eased, and the club was recently allowed to continue practicing in groups of no more than nine dancers.

“It was hard when things abruptly ended,” said Kumka. “I think for all the dancers, the kids and the adults, it’s about getting some exercise and having some kind of routine again, and doing what we really enjoy and move doing.”

Last week, the kids excitedly finished their full dance routines, but they are still waiting to be allowed to perform them for groups of people.

“There is quite a number of us as dancers that are really sad that we can’t get our costumes on and perform our dances,” said Kumka. “We’re looking for different options, whether it be even for immediate family or there’s something we could do outdoors. Anything just to kind of get that opportunity again.”

– With files from Sarah Williscraft

