Fort McMurray has 109 active COVID-19 cases, according to Alberta Health data released Monday. Covid-19 cases last dropped below 100 on June 19. The data also show 10 active cases in Wood Buffalo’s rural communities, while there are 145 active cases in Wood Buffalo National Park.

There are 11,426 active COVID-19 cases across the province, with 1,231 daily cases reported on Aug. 27, a reported 960 cases on Aug. 28 and 865 new cases on Aug. 29.

Fort McMurray surpasses 100 active COVID-19 cases; 11,426 active cases in Alberta

There are 401 hospitalized COVID-19 cases in Alberta. Of the 303 non-ICU cases 79.6 per cent are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. Of the 98 ICU cases, 87 per cent are unvaccinated, 7 per cent are partially vaccinated and 6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Alberta has become the fifth jurisdiction in Canada to begin offering booster doses, following Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories. The Third Shot will be eligible to immunocompromised people and seniors living in congregate care facilities.

Immunocompromised Albertans eligible for a third shot include transplant recipients, people with chronic kidney disease, anyone undergoing active cancer treatments and people taking certain medications for autoimmune diseases.

Albertans can also get a third shot if they’re travelling to places outside Canada that do not recognize mixed vaccine doses or the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The announcement was made in an email statement. Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro have not made any public announcements since Aug. 9 or July 28 respectively. Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, has not held a public briefing since Aug. 13.

– With files from Vincent McDermott

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported August 30: