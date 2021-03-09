Fort McMurray runner finishes 200-kilometre, four-day run promoting region
With the sun shining, Fort McMurray’s Jessica Leska ended her run at the Waterways dog park with cheers and hugs.
After leaving from the same spot on Friday morning, Leska ran 200 kilometres on a journey taking her to Anzac, Stony Mountain Wildland Provincial Park and back to Fort McMurray. Her goal was to promote the beauty of the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo region. She was followed on skidoo by Thomas Hopkins Photography and Shaw Spotlight.
“I think we did a really good job,” said Leska, 36. “It’s really beautiful out there.”
Leska said the conditions were hard because she hadn’t trained for the mild weather. The wet and sticky snow was “extremely difficult” to run through and she was late arriving to camp on the first day.
After her run turned into a hike during her first day, Leska had two shorter days as warmer weather appeared, before finishing the last day running 60 kilometres.
“It was so hard, let me tell you,” she said. “I’m used to stage races where you get in, camp is made for you, food is made for you, you can sit in a river.”
Instead, Leska set up her own tent, which includes stomping down all the snow and staking it out. Melting snow for four bottles of water took 90 minutes. She also had to boil water for meals.
A highlight for Leska came at the end, when people showed up to support her at the finish line and as she ran through Draper.
“There were people up on the hill cheering me on. That was so nice,” she said. “I haven’t been responding, but I’ve been seeing the messages and it’s been really amazing.”
The run was sponsored by Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo Economic Development and Tourism (FMWBEDT), and Julio Florez of Florez Burton realty. Last year, Leska applied for an adventure grant from the Royal Canadian Geographical Society for $5,000, but her application was not successful.
Running south wasn’t always the plan. Last year, Leska started training to run 480 km to Fort Smith, NWT. When COVID-19 concerns meant no winter road would be built between Fort Smith and Fort Chipewyan, she shortened her route to just Fort Chipewyan.
This year’s mild weather created a shorter season for the Fort Chipewyan winter road, so safety concerns made Leska move her run south. Leska hopes to do another run next winter and is hoping for the cold weather she trained for.
“It was an amazing experience to just be so afraid and then to just do it and get through it,” she said.
At one point on her second day, Leska didn’t think she could finish and called her husband crying. He told her to take a moment. Then she got through it.
“To face those kind of emotions and then to just push through it and finish anyways,” she said. “Even though conditions are not what you trained for, even though things aren’t working out like you want to and just refocusing on your goal, just keeping your focus on the goal and finishing. It feels amazing.”
You can see more about Leska’s journey on the She Runs North Facebook page.
