Fort McMurray runner finishes 200-kilometre, four-day run promoting region

With the sun shining, Fort McMurray’s Jessica Leska ended her run at the Waterways dog park with cheers and hugs.

After leaving from the same spot on Friday morning, Leska ran 200 kilometres on a journey taking her to Anzac, Stony Mountain Wildland Provincial Park and back to Fort McMurray. Her goal was to promote the beauty of the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo region. She was followed on skidoo by Thomas Hopkins Photography and Shaw Spotlight.

“I think we did a really good job,” said Leska, 36. “It’s really beautiful out there.”

Leska said the conditions were hard because she hadn’t trained for the mild weather. The wet and sticky snow was “extremely difficult” to run through and she was late arriving to camp on the first day.

After her run turned into a hike during her first day, Leska had two shorter days as warmer weather appeared, before finishing the last day running 60 kilometres.

“It was so hard, let me tell you,” she said. “I’m used to stage races where you get in, camp is made for you, food is made for you, you can sit in a river.”