Fort McMurray reports 529 active COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on April 12:
- Instructions on how to book a COVID-19 vaccine and who is eligible can be found here.
- 162,038 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
- Of those cases, 145,171 people have recovered, or 89.5 per cent of all cases.
- 1,136 cases were reported in the past 24 hours. There are 14,849 active cases.
- 390 people are in hospital, with 90 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Five new death from COVID-19, totalling 2,018.
- 12,286 people were tested in the past 24 hours.
- 847,630 vaccine doses have been administered in total; 163,532 people are fully immunized with both doses.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 65 new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 529. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
- 22 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing total to 1,902.
- Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:
- No new COVID-19 cases in rural communities reported in the past 24 hours, keeping the active total to six cases.
- No new recoveries in Wood Buffalo’s rural areas in the past 24 hours, keeping the total at 152.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Outbreak: Holy Trinity Catholic High School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: École Dickinsfield School (5-9 cases).
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Islamic School (10+ cases).
- Outbreak: St. Anne School (5-9 school).
- Outbreak: École McTavish High School (5-9 cases).
- Alert: Father Patrick Mercredi High School (2-4 cases).
- Outbreak: Westwood Community High School (5-9 cases).
- Alert: Sister Marry Philips Elementary School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: Fort McMurray Christian School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: St. Kateri School (2-4 cases).
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Canadian Natural’s Albian site.
- Canadian Natural’s Horizon site.
- Canadian Natural’s Jackfish site.
- Children First Eagle Ridge Nest
- Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site.
- Suncor’s base plant.
- Suncor’s Firebag Village.
- Suncor’s MacKay River site.
- Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site.
- Wheaton-Penny Childcare Centre.
