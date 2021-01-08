Fort McMurray reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, 12 recoveries

Laura Beamish
Jan 08, 2021  •   •  3 minute read
Renovation work continues on the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre in Fort McMurray on Friday, March 6, 2020. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta as of January 8:      

  • 109,652 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
  • Of those cases, 94,783 people have recovered, or 86.4 per cent of all cases.
  • 1,183 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 13,628.
  • 851 people are in hospital, with 135 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.     
  • 24 new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,241. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:

  • 16 new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 270. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
  • 12 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,219.
  • Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. The order will be assessed every 30 days and remain if there are more than 50 active cases.
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.

COVID-19 in rural areas:

  • One new COVID-19 case in rural communities have been reported in the past 24 hours, keeping the active total to 9 cases.
  • One new recovery in Wood Buffalo’s rural areas in the past 24 hours, bringing the total at 123.
  • AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have. At least 5 recoveries were in Wood Buffalo National Park.
  • Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. The order will be assessed every 30 days and remain if there are more than 50 active cases.
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.

COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:       

  • Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close.
  • An outbreak at Fort McMurray Christian School has been declared.
  • An outbreak at Holy Trinity High School has been declared.
  • An outbreak has been declared at Father Patrick Mercredi Community School.
  • An outbreak has been declared at École Dickensfield School.
  • An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
  • An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.

COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:       

  • Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
  • Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site has declared an outbreak.
  • Suncor’s base plant has declared an outbreak.
  • Canadian Natural’s Horizon site has declared an outbreak.
  • Canadian Natural’s Albian site has declared an outbreak.
  • Suncor’s Firebag site has declared an outbreak.
  • Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site has declared an outbreak.
  • Suncor’s Fort Hills site has declared an outbreak
  • An outbreak has been declared at Anzac Lodge.
  • An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
  • An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days
