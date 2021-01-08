Fort McMurray reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, 12 recoveries

Article content
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta as of January 8:
- 109,652 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
- Of those cases, 94,783 people have recovered, or 86.4 per cent of all cases.
- 1,183 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 13,628.
- 851 people are in hospital, with 135 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- 24 new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,241. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 16 new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 270. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
- 12 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,219.
- Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. The order will be assessed every 30 days and remain if there are more than 50 active cases.
- Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
- Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.
COVID-19 in rural areas:
- One new COVID-19 case in rural communities have been reported in the past 24 hours, keeping the active total to 9 cases.
- One new recovery in Wood Buffalo’s rural areas in the past 24 hours, bringing the total at 123.
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have. At least 5 recoveries were in Wood Buffalo National Park.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close.
- An outbreak at Fort McMurray Christian School has been declared.
- An outbreak at Holy Trinity High School has been declared.
- An outbreak has been declared at Father Patrick Mercredi Community School.
- An outbreak has been declared at École Dickensfield School.
- An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
- An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site has declared an outbreak.
- Suncor’s base plant has declared an outbreak.
- Canadian Natural’s Horizon site has declared an outbreak.
- Canadian Natural’s Albian site has declared an outbreak.
- Suncor’s Firebag site has declared an outbreak.
- Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site has declared an outbreak.
- Suncor’s Fort Hills site has declared an outbreak
- An outbreak has been declared at Anzac Lodge.
