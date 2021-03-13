Fort McMurray reports 13 active COVID-19 cases

Laura Beamish
The Northern Lights Health Centre in Fort McMurray on Monday, October 26, 2020. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on March 13:         

  • 138,036 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
  • Of those cases, 131,502 people have recovered, or 95.2 per cent of all cases.
  • 474 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 4,594.
  • 254 people are in hospital, with 35 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • Five new death from COVID-19, totalling 1,940. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
  • 8,873 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
  • To date, 3,521,284 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out on 1,851,529 people.
  • 346,135 vaccine doses have been administered in total; 91,520 people are fully immunized with both doses.
  • 143 adverse events following immunization have been reported to Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services.
  • Adverse events are classified as any health problem following immunization. They are not necessarily caused by the vaccine.

COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:        

  • Four new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 13. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
  • Three new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,756.
  • Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.

COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park:         

  • Two new COVID-19 cases in rural communities or Wood Buffalo National Park has been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing active total to five cases.
  • One new recovery in rural areas or Wood Buffalo National Park in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 144.
  • AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
  • Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.

COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:       

COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:          

  • Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services
  • Canadian Natural’s Horizon site. 
  • Canadian Natural’s Kirby site. 
  • Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site. 
  • Suncor’s base plant. 
  • Suncor’s Fort Hills site. 
  • Suncor’s Firebag Village.
  • Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site. 
  • An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two. 
  • An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days. 

