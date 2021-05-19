Fort McMurray still leading rural Alberta's active cases, but hospitalizations and community spread drops
Fort McMurray and the rural areas are now second and third for COVID-19 spread in Alberta. The Municipal District of Bighorn, which includes Canmore, is now leading the province for the virus’ spread. But, Fort McMurray continues leading rural Alberta for active cases and outbreaks.
There are 1,268 cases in Fort McMurray and 55 in rural communities, putting the RMWB’s total at 1,323 cases.
There are 30 workplace outbreaks, 19 school outbreaks and seven schools with between two and four active COVID-19 cases. No schools or workplaces based within the rural hamlets have any outbreaks.
COVID-19 is spreading at a rate of 1,596.6 cases per 100,000 people in Fort McMurray. The rural areas follow with a rate of 1,355.3 cases per 100,000 people.
The Northern Lights Regional Health Centre (NLRHC) has seen slight drops in COVID-19 patients, but cases are still high.
Alberta Health Services (AHS) spokesperson Kerry Williamson said there are 31 COVID-19 patients at NLRHC, the lowest since April 28. There are eight ICU patients. Since May 12, NLRHC has transferred 16 ICU patients to Edmonton.
“A majority of these transfers were due to capacity, while a small number of other transfers were as a result of patients requiring a higher level of care,” said Williamson.
Visiting changes for fully vaccinated seniors in long-term care
Fully vaccinated seniors in long-term care homes do not need to quarantine after a day or overnight trip outside the facility if they pass an initial health screening.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the provincial chief medical officer of health, announced fully vaccinated seniors do not have to quarantine upon admission to a facility if they test negative for the virus and pass a health screening. The change begins May 31.
Residents will still need to quarantine if they travel internationally or return from a health care facility with an outbreak.
“All residents will undergo a health assessment screening upon returning to a facility,” said Hinshaw. “The precautions for residents who pass the screening will be based on a vaccination status if the individual.”
While fully vaccinated people will have no further health measures, non-vaccinated or semi-vaccinated individuals must provide twice daily symptom checks for 14 days.
Residents must undergo a health screening before leaving the facility. Masking, social distancing and hand hygiene is still required upon returning to a long-term care home.
COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on May 18:
- All Albertans born in 2009 and before qualify for vaccines. It is illegal for employers to fire or discipline workers taking time off for a vaccine.
- 221,467 people have had COVID-19: 18,813 active cases, 200,496 recoveries.
- 908 new cases in past 24 hours.
- 685 people in hospital, with 185 people in ICUs.
- Six COVID-19 deaths in past 24 hours, bringing total to 2,158.
- 10,392 people tested in past 24 hours.
- 2,271,955 vaccine doses administered: 43.4 per cent has at least one dose, 7.4 per cent fully immunized.
- Alberta’s earliest known COVID-19 case was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:
- 1,268 active cases (68 new cases). First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 4,855 recoveries (126 new recoveries).
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 35.1 per cent (28,072 people)
- People fully immunized: two per cent (1,563 people)
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- Six people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
COVID-19 in rural areas:
- 55 active cases (three new cases) in rural communities. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
- 228 recoveries (eight new recoveries) in rural areas.
- People with at least one vaccine dose: 24.8 per cent (1,017 people)
- People fully vaccinated: 5.6 per cent (231 people)
- AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have.
- Alberta’s province-wide mask order remains active.
- There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks:
- Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Outbreak: Ecole Boreal (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: École Dickinsfield School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: École McTavish High School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: Father Patrick Mercredi High School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Composite High School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Islamic School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: Holy Trinity Catholic High School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: St. Anne School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: St. Martha Catholic School (10+ cases)
- Outbreak: Dave McNeilly Public School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Dr. Karl A Clark Elementary School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Father Beauregard Education Community Centre (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Father J.A. Turcotte OMI School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Fort McMurray Christian School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: St. Kateri School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Sister Mary Phillips Elementary School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: St. Paul’s Elementary School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Thickwood Heights School (5-9 cases)
- Outbreak: Walter and Gladys Hill Public School (5-9 cases)
- Alert: Christina Gordon Public School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Elsie Yanik School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Greely Road School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Hillcrest Montessori Academy (2-4 cases).
- Alert: St. Gabriel School (2-4 cases)
- Alert: Timberlea Public School (2-4 cases).
- Alert: Westview School (2-4 cases).
RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks:
- Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
- Bethel Happy Daycare Beacon Hill
- Birch Mountain Enterprises
- Brandt Tractor
- Canadian Natural Albian
- Canadian Natural Horizon
- Canadian Natural Jackfish
- Centre of Hope
- Cenovus Sunrise Lodge
- Chez Madamme Piccolo at École Boréal
- Civeo Athabasca
- Civeo Lynx Lodge
- CNOOC Long Lake
- Imperial Oil Kearl Lake
- Joly’s Your Independent Grocer
- MEG Energy
- McMurray Montessori Academy Silin Forest Campus
- North American Construction Group (Ruth Lake)
- North Star Ford
- Oilsands Industrial Lodge
- Pastew Place Detoxification Centre
- Salvation Army Shelter
- Suncor Base Plant
- Suncor Firebag Village
- Suncor Fort Hills
- Suncor MacKay River
- Sunshine Community Day Home
- Syncrude Aurora
- Syncrude Mildred Lake site
- Wapasu Creek Lodge
- YMCA Eagle Ridge Care Centre