A Fort McMurray man has been arrested and charged with attempting to sexually assault a 13-year-old girl in Edmonton.

The Alberta law Enforcement Response Team’s Internet Child Exploitation unit says the 48-year-old man had arranged to meet an underage girl and sexually assault her. Police were told about the alleged meeting through a public tip and arrested the man in Edmonton on March 12.

Fort McMurray man arrested in Edmonton after child luring investigation

“ICE believes our intervention and arrest prevented a sexual assault,” said Staff Sergeant Mike Zaparyniuk. “This is another all-too real reminder for parents to take a proactive role in understanding who your children are engaging and talking with online.”

Pulenthirakumer Arulamapalan has been charged with child luring; obtaining sexual services of a child for consideration; and possessing, distributing and making available child pornography.

Anyone with information about this case or any child exploitation situation is asked to contact their local police or to report their concern anonymously at cybertip.ca. People can also contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Tips to Crime Stoppers are always anonymous and can also be sent to tipsubmit.com.

vmcdermott@postmedia.com