Fort McMurray Legion now a registered museum, designation won't affect plans to move to Parsons Creek

“One of our board members, Dale Bendfeld, was familiar with the application process because he’s helped out another museum and has brought in a couple displays at another military museum,” said Duggan. “That familiarity with the process probably made things easier than if we did this by ourselves.”

Branch president Pat Duggan said in a Wednesday interview the Legion had enough artifacts to qualify as a museum. Roughly 90 per cent of valuable and historical items survived the April 2020 flood, said Duggan. Most damaged items, including photos, have been restored or replaced.

The Fort McMurray Legion is now a registered museum with the Organization of Military Museums of Canada. A major focus of the museum will be military contributions made by the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area and its members. This designation will not be impacted by plans to move the branch out of Waterways and into Parsons Creek.

Duggan hopes the designation will help the Legion during negotiations for provincially-owned land in Parsons Creek, which the municipality is attempting to buy. The space would also support other residential and commercial spaces. Duggan hopes to break ground for a new Legion within two years.

“We’ve done some preliminary work with regards to location, where we would want to put things,” he said, adding an engineering assessment and designs still need to be made.

Legion members voted unanimously to leave Waterways last August in favour of somewhere with more community exposure.

Problems began with the 2016 Horse River Wildfire, which destroyed roughly 90 per cent of the neighbourhood. Some homes were rebuilt, but not everyone returned. Last year’s flood also caused $1.6 million in damages, said Duggan, and insurance providers will not cover future flooding.

“The municipality understands that we are unable to get any overland flood insurance where we are and the risks that obviously comes with considering the area we are in,” said Duggan.

There are contingency plans for future floods, which include using Legion member’s prior experience filling sandbags. There are also plans to quickly get artifacts out of the building or onto the second floor.

“Things are progressing further since last summer,” said Duggan. “They’re a little bit more hopeful in getting some type of date or timelines sometime in the future shortly, maybe over the next couple of months.”

