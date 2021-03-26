Fort McMurray gets funding for 295 childcare spaces, NDP protests end of $25-a-day daycare pilot program

“In communities from Fort McMurray to Taber, parents will now have better access to childcare, helping them to get back to work, training or to pursue post-secondary education,” said Kenney. “This need is something we’ve heard from Fort McMurray specifically.”

The NDP says this is a repeat announcement of a federally-funded program from last year , and is protesting the Alberta government’s plans to end the pilot program for $25-per-day childcare on April 1.

A provincial grant will support 295 childcare spaces in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area. The spots are part of a $9.7 million program creating 1,500 childcare spaces, including overnight care, in parts of Alberta with high demand for spaces.

“This is spectacular news for our region and especially for some of the 24-hour daycare services, which I’ve heard is so important for so many families in our region for giving more choice for childcare,” said Laila Goodridge, UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche after the meeting.

At a Friday press conference, NDP Children’s Services Critic Rakhi Pancholi said the program did not go far enough. The $25-per-day childcare program, started by the former NDP government, created 1,740 new spaces and served more than 7,500 children.

The UCP began phasing out the program for early learning and child-care centres (ELCC) last year. It was replaced with a revamped subsidy program available to families making less than $75,000 annually in household income.

“Childcare in Alberta is not just unaffordable for low-income families, it’s unaffordable for most Alberta families,” she said. “Creating new childcare spaces without making them affordable for families really doesn’t go the way we need it to go to actually address what working parents are facing right now.”

Lori Brown, a former childcare worker in Fort McMurray, had two children in the $25-per-day program. Two years ago, Brown and her husband did not even know if they could afford a second child because of daycare costs.

“Thankfully for the last two years we’ve been able to take advantage of the $25 a day program and I was able to return to work when he was 12 months old,” she said.

When the program ends, she will not be able to afford to keep her children in childcare. At the end of the month, she is also losing her cost of living allowance which makes up roughly 30 per cent of her income.

The Alberta government has defended these pay reductions to local childcare workers, arguing the living allowance was introduced in 2007 to compensate workers for Fort McMurray’s high living costs during the previous oilsands boom. However, council voted unanimously to protest the move last July.

