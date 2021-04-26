FMPSD not piloting draft K-6 curriculum in the fall
The Fort McMurray Public School Division (FMPSD) is the latest Alberta school board refusing to pilot the draft K-6 curriculum next fall.
The division will provide the Alberta government feedback from local focus groups being created by FMPSD. Questions, comments and concerns told to the board regarding the draft curriculum will also be forwarded to the province.
“The Board fully supports the Administration’s decision that FMPSD will not pilot the newly released draft curriculum,” said Linda Mywaart, Chair of FMPSD’s Board of Trustees, in a statement. “Every voice matters, so as a Board we will do our part to add your local voice to other voices across the province.”
Mywaart also said the academic and mental health impacts of the 2016 Horse River wildfire, last April’s flooding and the COVID-19 pandemic can still be found among FMPSD students, staff and families.
“We need to focus next years’ efforts on addressing the academic and mental health impacts of all these adverse events, and deliberately and thoughtfully work towards a sense of normalcy for our students and staff,” she said.
School leaders will look for other opportunities to provide feedback and work with Alberta Education on a finalized curriculum. These focus groups will also evaluate and develop resources for teachers when the new curriculum is implemented in 2022-23.
“At that time, FMPSD staff will make use of Professional Learning Fridays (PLFs) to ensure they have their own learning opportunities to prepare for the transition to the new curriculum,” said Superintendent Jennifer Turner in the statement.
FMPSD did not mention why the draft curriculum will not be piloted this fall, but the proposed curriculum has been controversial among the Alberta Teachers’ Association (ATA), Indigenous groups and some parents. As of Monday, at least 35 public and Catholic school divisions across Alberta are refusing to pilot the curriculum.
The Northland School Division, which includes schools in Wood Buffalo’s rural and Indigenous communities, is also not piloting the program.
Board spokesperson Curtis Walty said in an email that school leadership felt “the Indigenous perspectives and experiences that were included in the previous curriculum seem to be omitted” in the proposed curriculum.
The Fort McMurray Catholic School Division (FMCSD) has not made a decision on piloting the curriculum, although Superintendent George McGuigan said some principals have told him they are open to a pilot.
Major changes in the proposed K-6 curriculum include lessons on financial literacy, computer science and sexual consent.
But the Métis Nation of Alberta argues the draft confuses First Nations and Métis people, and in other cases lumps them together. The organization also feels the curriculum has “Euro-American colonial undertones.”
The ATA says the province excluded front-line educators from the curriculum, which they say emphasizes memorization and rote learning in younger grades. The ATA is asking Alberta’s 46,000 teachers for their curriculum feedback before pilot programs begin this fall.
Justin Marshall, spokesperson for Education Minister Adriana LaGrange, has previously told Postmedia that among 100 teachers invited to give feedback, “the group had a balanced mix of teachers from public, separate, francophone, charter, independent and First Nation schools to reflect the diversity of Alberta’s classrooms.”
He has also told Postmedia that Métis people and culture was included, and welcomed public feedback.
The draft is online. Albertans can review the document and offer feedback on the curriculum until spring 2022.
