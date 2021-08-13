FMPSD, FMCSD leaders hopeful for upcoming year; Keyano not requiring staff, students to be vaccinated
The leaders of Fort McMurray’s public and Catholic school divisions say they are prepared for the upcoming school year. Meanwhile, Keyano College is not requiring students and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19 when in-person classes resume in the fall.
When classes resume, local school boards will have discretion over COVID-19 measures such as cohorting, physical distancing and masking.
Beginning Sept. 7, the province is offering vaccines at school clinics for staff and students in Grade 7 to 12. As of Aug. 12, 69.2 per cent of Fort McMurray residents between 12 and 19 have at least one vaccine dose. For rural communities, that statistic is 44.4 per cent.
George McGuigan, superintendent of the Fort McMurray Catholic School Division (FMCSD), said in a Friday interview he was happy the Alberta government postponed plans to end quarantine requirements for close contacts and positive cases until at least Sept. 27. The measures were originally to be lifted on Aug. 16.
McGuigan is hopeful vaccination rates will prevent Fort McMurray’s schools from moving classes online this year, which happened three times during the 2020-21 academic year. He is hopeful clubs, athletics and other extra-curricular programs will continue with no cancellations.
FMCSD is also adding more mental health supports for staff and students. All schools have counsellors, and the division employs psychologists and partnerships with external counselling services.
“We’ve been really on top of our game on mental and emotional health since 2016 after the fire, then there was the flood and downturn in the economy on top of the pandemic,” said McGuigan. “We’re built to live in communities and COVID-19 stripped that from us… that’s a key component of emotional and mental health.”
Jennifer Turner, superintendent of the Fort McMurray Public School Division (FMPSD), said in an email that masks are “highly” encouraged to be worn by staff and students as preventative measures. Counsellors are available at every school and the division has a mental health coordinator. Classes will return at a staggered rate.
No vaccine requirements for Keyano staff, students
In a Friday email, Keyano spokesperson Rebecca Jones said the college’s Syncrude Sport and Wellness Centre will have a walk-in immunization clinic for students and the general public. Keyano will also run campaigns encouraging staff and students to get vaccinated against the virus.
“Currently, there is no intent to introduce mandatory vaccination requirements,” said Jones. “Such measures were not introduced this past year when local cases reached high levels in May.”
Most Canadian universities and colleges are not enforcing immunization against the virus. However, a growing number of Canadian post-secondary institutions are requiring staff and students to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Many Ontario universities and colleges, for instance, are demanding proof of vaccination status for some student activities or to live in campus residences.
