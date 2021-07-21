Local First Nation, Métis communities reopen to the public with caution

Although COVID-19 restrictions have eased across Alberta, some First Nation and Métis communities within the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area are cautious about the pace of reopening

Temporary checkpoint that kept non-essential traffic out of Fort McKay and the Chipewyan Prairie Dené First Nation (CPDFN) will remain for the near future. Visitors are asked to register and take temperature checks. Masks, swabs and temperature checks are required before anyone can board flights to Fort Chipewyan.

Ron Quintal, president of Fort McKay Métis Nation, said non-essential visitors could be turned away if COVID-19 numbers suddenly rose sharply locally.

“We ran a survey of all community residents, with 270 responses, and 40 per cent of the residents actually like having a gate in place, they feel safer,” he said. “We closed our doors without permission from anyone and this shows that we can protect our community.”

Indigenous communities across the region limited access to essential services at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last March. The legacy of the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic is still well remembered in First Nation and Métis communities, which were hit hard by the virus. Mikisew Cree First Nation estimates Spanish Flu killed 10 per cent of people in the Fort Chipewyan area, for instance.

COVID-19 infected 327 people in the rural hamlets as of July 20, with one case remaining active. There has been one death in the communities, although Indigenous leaders say the virus killed elders living in other communities.

Vaccination rates are also playing a role in full reopening of the communities. Quintal said at least 80 per cent of eligible Fort McKay residents have at least one vaccine dose, but getting vaccines into arms has been slow in the rest of the region.