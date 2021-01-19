Fire Chief asks people to report dispatcher, EMS experiences as AHS dispatch model takes over

Vincent McDermott
Jan 19, 2021  •  16 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Regional Fire Chief Jody Butz and a dispatcher with Regional Emergency Services. Supplied Image/RMWB

Regional Fire Chief Jody Butz wants people to report their experiences with Alberta Health Service’s centralized EMS dispatch system, which takes over today.

The centralized dispatch system replaces local dispatchers with call centres based in Edmonton, Calgary and Peace River.

Butz has argued against the system since August, which is when the Alberta government announced the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo region would be included in the provincial dispatch model.

“If you feel the Emergency Medical (Ambulance) Service you were provided did not meet your needs, I want to hear about it,” writes Butz in an open letter to residents. “I would also be interested to receive feedback on your experience with the provincial dispatch centre.”

The plan has also been opposed by Mayor Don Scott and all councillors, the union representing Wood Buffalo’s firefighters, First Nation and Métis leaders. UCP MLAs Tany Yao and Drew Barnes have been the only government MLAs to publicly condemn the plan.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

They have argued the centralized model will take longer to verify addresses and deploy EMS workers. They also doubt provincial dispatchers will be able to understand local landmarks or terms, such as “the bridge to nowhere.”

Municipal and emergency leaders in Lethbridge, Calgary and Red Deer—which have also been brought under the dispatch system—have also opposed the plan.

“Alberta Health Services has not given us any assurances that they will listen to our concerns, but we will continue to share these with them, whether they are meaningfully heard, or not,” writes Butz.

The centralized dispatch model was introduced in 2009 by the former PC government, continued under the NDP and is being pursued by the UCP.

In an interview last week, Butz predicted moving local EMS dispatch to the existing provincial system will be a failure, citing complaints made by the Foothills Regional Emergency Services Commission (FRESC) this past May. The Foothills region was brought into the provincial program in 2009.

The FRESC report is filled with reports of delayed medical responses, EMS getting sent to wrong locations, and poor coordination with local firefighters and RCMP.

In one example, it took 22 minutes and six seconds to send an ambulance to a ranch where an accident had caused “severe trauma.”

The response time for the ambulance was 45 minutes and 22 seconds, even though the station was 22 minutes away. Fortunately, local firefighters arrived 14 minutes prior to the ambulance.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Despite the protests, the province has shown no interest in reversing course. In October, Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro told the mayors centralizing dispatchers would move ahead.

Steve Buick, Shandro’s press secretary, said in a Jan. 12 email integration will align the cities with best practices in the rest of Alberta, and other provinces and countries. Buick insisted integration “makes sense and will serve patients better.”

AHS is working with the communities to make sure there is a smooth transition, said Buick. Any money saved will be invested into improving ambulance services. However, Wood Buffalo’s council has offered to pay to keep the service local. A similar offer was made by Lethbridge’s council.

People can share their experiences by contacting FireChief@rmwb.ca or Pulse at 780-743-7000.

-with reporting from Laura Beamish

vmcdermott@postmedia.com