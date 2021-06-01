Family physician training program coming to Fort McMurray
A future family medicine residency program will bring more physicians to the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo region to complete their medical training locally, the Alberta government announced Tuesday.
The physician training program will be part of the University of Alberta’s family medicine residency training program. Medical residents will be matched with family physicians working in the community. Depending on the setting, the resident would shadow or do the same work as the family doctor at an existing clinic.
“Fort Mac is a great regional site because it has a number of different specialists and resources and a very good area in the north where we’d like to attract more medical learners and more physicians,” said Dr. Shirley Schipper, vice-dean of education for the University of Alberta’s Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, in a Tuesday interview.
The region previously had a family medical residency program that was not reestablished after the 2016 Horse River Wildfire, said Tany Yao, UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo. Two similar family medicine training programs exist in Grande Prairie and Red Deer.
“This was one of the areas identified as needing to strengthen because of our lack of health supports in town,” he said.
Bringing and keeping medical staff and specialists has been challenging for the community. People often find themselves travelling outside the region for treatment. This can make long-term health issues expensive, especially for families.
“There’s quite a bit of evidence that shows that learning in our rural health care setting helps physicians choose to pursue careers in rural settings,” said Laila Goodridge, UCP MLA for Fort McMurray- Lac La Biche. “This is just one more step to help increase the number of physicians that will consider working in rural Alberta.”
A committee will interview community members and relevant groups about local opportunities, issues and supports for the program. The site will progress gradually during the next few year, expanding opportunities in the community.
Committee members include local physicians, members of the University of Alberta, medical directors with Alberta Health Services North Zone, Goodridge and Yao.
The committee and engagement will be funded by the province through an existing physician education grant with the University of Alberta.
