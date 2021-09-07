RMWB installs green energy upgrades at Centerfire Place, completing similar upgrades to Fort McKay Fire Hall

The municipality has finished fitting Centrefire Place with upgrades that will cut carbon emissions and save on energy costs. Roughy 75 per cent of the upgrades’ $34,870 was covered by a grant from the Municipal Centre for Climate Change Action (MCCAC).

Some of the upgrades include a new air handling unit and high-efficiency condensing boilers. The heating system for the building’s office and theatre is connected to a new hot water system. Programmable thermostat controls have been installed.

The municipality says the upgrades will cut 20 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide annually. This is equal to what four average cars puts out annually, according to Natural Resources Canada. Emissions are expected to drop by 410 metric tonnes during the next 20 years, or nearly 90 vehicles.

“We are very pleased to join other municipalities in making our recreation facilities more efficient, lowering emissions and energy costs as part of the MCCAC’s Recreation Energy Conservation program,” said Chris Bond, the municipality’s facilities manager for public works, in a statement. “The RMWB is grateful for the support and we look forward to continuing to partner with MCCAC on future energy conservation projects.”

The MCCAC’s Recreation Energy Conservation program offers financial rebates to help local governments upgrade recreation centres with energy-saving projects.

The municipality is working on more than a dozen energy efficiency upgrades for the Fort McKay Fire Hall. These include a low-temperature hydronic heating system with fully condensing boilers; a unit recovering wasted heat from washrooms and laundry exhaust; and a system regulating and controlling heating, air conditioning, ventilation, power and lighting.

LED light fixtures with sensors will also be installed. The municipality says lighting control systems, such as sensors in office areas and common areas, can cut wasted power on lighting by more than 20 per cent. Efficient motors used in ventilation, heating pumps and recovery heat units will also be installed to reduce electricity usage.

The upgrades are estimated to cut the fire hall’s energy usage by 20 to 25 per cent. The project is expected to be complete next spring.

