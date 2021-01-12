EMS can now get COVID-19 vaccines; Fort McMurray sees two new cases, 38 recoveries

Sarah Williscraft  •  Local Journalism Initiative
Jan 12, 2021  •  2 days ago  •  5 minute read
Judy McKnight receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Julie Denouden at the Canmore General Hospital on Jan. 6. McKnight was the hospital's first long-term care resident to receive the vaccine. Photo Leah Hennel Alberta Health Services.
Paramedics and emergency medical technicians are now eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines as the province hastens its vaccination rollout.

However, Alberta has already used most of its existing vaccine stockpile. If more doses do not arrive soon, Premier Jason Kenney said at a Monday press conference the province could run out of vaccines by next week.

The province expects to hit 50,000 doses by the end of today. There are plans to vaccinate seniors over 75, as well as elders above the age of 65 living on First Nations communities, “very soon.”

By the end of the month, Kenney said the goal is to be able to administer 50,000 COVID-19 vaccines weekly. By late March, that weekly goal is 200,000 doses.

“This is dependent on the number of vaccines we receive,” said Kenney.

During a Thursday conference call with all premiers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Kenney said on Monday his counterparts pressed the federal government on the urgency of getting more vaccines quickly.

Kenney said Alberta is expecting 677,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines by late March. This means Alberta’s ability to deliver vaccines will “far, far outstrip the incoming supply,” said Kenney.

Both Kenney and Dr. Deena Hinshaw acknowledged public concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine, but assured Albertans they were safe to get.

Hinshaw said only seven adverse reactions have been reported after vaccination, but the reactions were not necessarily caused by the vaccine. The reactions were minor, including diarrhea and rashes. There were three reports of allergic reactions, but none were determined to be anaphylactic.

“What we have seen so far is consistent with what was reported in the vaccine trials,” she said. “It is common to see side effects like fever or muscle aches after a vaccine. This is a sign that the immune system is working to build antibodies.”

In the case of allergic reactions, an allergy assessment will determine if it is safe to get a second dose. 

“There’s always an element in the public who are anti-vaccine generally and who are sceptical about vaccines,” said Kenney. “Those who are hardcore committed to that position… I think that’s a group that’s almost impossible to persuade.”

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta as of January 11:      

  • 112,091 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
  • Of those cases, 96,867 people have recovered, or 86.4 per cent of all cases.
  • 639 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 13,917.
  • 811 people are in hospital, with 130 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.     
  • 23 new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,307. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
  • 9,838 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. 
  • To date, 2,941,072 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out on 1,694,801 people. 
  • As of Jan. 11, 46,791 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Alberta.
  • Seven adverse events following immunization have been reported to Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services.
  • Adverse events are classified as any health problem following immunization and are not necessarily caused by the vaccine.

COVID-19 in Fort McMurray: 

  • Two new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 241. The first case was reported in the city on March 19.
  • 38 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,288.
  • Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. The order will be assessed every 30 days and remain if there are more than 50 active cases.
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8.

COVID-19 in rural areas: 

  • No new COVID-19 cases in rural communities have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 8 cases. One active case is no longer being considered as a local case.
  • One new recovery in Wood Buffalo’s rural areas in the past 24 hours, bringing the total at 125.
  • AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have. At least 5 recoveries were in Wood Buffalo National Park.
  • Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. The order will be assessed every 30 days and remain if there are more than 50 active cases.
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools:        

  • Information on school outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services. No school in Wood Buffalo has been ordered to close.
  • An outbreak at Fort McMurray Christian School has been declared.
  • An outbreak at Holy Trinity High School has been declared.
  • An outbreak has been declared at Father Patrick Mercredi Community School.
  • An outbreak has been declared at École Dickensfield School.
  • An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
  • An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days.

COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces:        

  • Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
  • Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site has declared an outbreak.
  • Suncor’s base plant has declared an outbreak.
  • Canadian Natural’s Horizon site has declared an outbreak.
  • Canadian Natural’s Albian site has declared an outbreak.
  • Cenovus’ Christina Lake site has declared an outbreak.
  • Suncor’s Firebag site has declared an outbreak.
  • Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site has declared an outbreak.
  • Suncor’s Fort Hills site has declared an outbreak
  • An outbreak has been declared at Anzac Lodge.
  • An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two.
  • An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days
