Empty Bowls raised more than $10,000 for Wood Buffalo Food Bank as demand rises

The Wood Buffalo Food Bank (WBFB) raised more than $10,000 at its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Sunday. It was the first in-person fundraiser held by the food bank after COVID-19 forced the organization to cancel three previous fundraisers and pushed others online.

The event was held at the Fort McMurray Heritage Shipyard and was a stripped-down version of past fundraisers. The pandemic and its impacts on logistics and planning prevented the food bank from holding an event as large as previous years.

Usually, people buy bowls made by the Fort McMurray Potters Guild and painted by Colour Me Mine. People then use them at food vendors. This year the bowls were not used for food because of COVID-19 concerns.

The fundraiser earned fewer than half of the $22,000 raised in 2019. But Anna Noble, spokesperson for the food bank, said she was happy with this year’s turnout.

“It was definitely more than we expected and a wonderful surprise,” said Noble. “We couldn’t exist without the support of the community, our partners, volunteers and donors. There are so many people involved with making the food bank what it is that it’s overwhelming to talk about.”

The WBFB is seeing demand rise after an August lull. Only 397 hampers were distributed that month, down from an average of 600 per month. Noble attributes this to the late installation of refrigeration units at the food bank’s new location on Centennial Drive.

But demand at the food bank has mostly been increasing since early 2020. Plummeting global oil prices in early 2020, followed by the start of pandemic restrictions and the April 2020 flood has kept the organization busy during a time when fundraising has been difficult.

Noble said the organization reports an average of 30 to 50 new families per month as clients. The organization feeds roughly 18,000 families annually. Last year, more than 1.1 million pounds of food was distributed.