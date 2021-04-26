Emergency Management Director Scott Davis leaving RMWB, Fire Chief Jody Butz named replacement
Scott Davis is resigning as Emergency Management Director for the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo (RMWB). Fire Chief Jody Butz of Regional Emergency Services (RES) has been named his replacement.
Davis told the RMWB he was leaving days before council met to approve a State of Local Emergency (SOLE) on Sunday evening to deal with rising COVID-19 cases. An April 24 letter from Chief Administrative Officer Jamie Doyle to staff said Davis wants to be closer to family. He officially leaves his position sometime in mid-May.
“I would like to take this opportunity to assure you that our ability to prepare, respond and recover from incidents remains strong,” said Doyle. “I would like to thank Scott for his contributions over the last two years and wish him well in his next adventure.”
Davis has nearly 19 years of experience in the field and began working as emergency management director in April 2019. In December 2019, Davis began preparing the RMWB for COVID-19. Then 2020 started with an accident at Janvier’s water treatment plant that forced 180 people to leave the community. Then COVID-19 arrived in Fort McMurray in March. Then there was flooding in April 2020.
Before Davis came to the RMWB, he wrote Ontario’s pandemic response plan after the 2002 SARS outbreak in Toronto. He wrote similar plans for other cities and towns. He also spent four years teaching in Fanshawe College’s Emergency Management Program.
Doyle also praised Davis’ work with the RMWB. The Community Emergency Management Plans (CEMP) are in place, and are being translated into Dene and Cree. Municipal staff are trained for disasters.
The last few years have also seen technology embraced for disasters. Regional Emergency Coordination Centre (RECC) has updated technology for emergency response, including a drone.
The Emergency Social Services (ESS) program has seen “tremendous improvement over the last year,” said Doyle. Volunteer recruitment has improved thanks to partnerships with FuseSocial and Wood Buffalo Volunteers. Working with the Fort McMurray Hotel and Lodging Association streamlined accommodations in case of evacuations.
The Vulnerable Persons Registry (VPR) now includes 60 registrants. This program helps emergency workers coordinate proper care and attention for people needing special assistance.
Mayor Don Scott said in a Monday interview he is not concerned about the municipality’s ability to handle COVID-19 or any possible future disasters as Davis prepares to leave.
“I’m deeply thankful and I sent a note to thank him,” he said. “I let him know how much we appreciate his efforts in the region. Our ability to prepare for and respond and recover from incidents remains strong, regardless of who is the director of emergency management.”
