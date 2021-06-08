Article content

An eleventh Fort McMurray resident has died from COVID-19, according to Alberta Health data released Tuesday. Alberta Health data shows the resident was a man in his 60s. Privacy regulations limit what information can be released about the individual.

The individual is one of three deaths announced Tuesday, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,251. No COVID-19 deaths in the region’s rural or Indigenous communities have been reported.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Eleventh Fort McMurray resident dies from COVID-19; 246 active cases in RMWB Back to video

vmcdermott@postmedia.com

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on June 8: