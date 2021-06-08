Eleventh Fort McMurray resident dies from COVID-19; 246 active cases in RMWB

Vincent McDermott
Jun 08, 2021  •  23 hours ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation
The Northern Lights Regional Health Centre in Fort McMurray, Alta. on October 14, 2020. Sarah Williscraft/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
An eleventh Fort McMurray resident has died from COVID-19, according to Alberta Health data released Tuesday. Alberta Health data shows the resident was a man in his 60s. Privacy regulations limit what information can be released about the individual.

The individual is one of three deaths announced Tuesday, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,251. No COVID-19 deaths in the region’s rural or Indigenous communities have been reported.

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported on June 8:                     

COVID-19 in Fort McMurray:

  • 213 active cases (six new cases). First case was reported in the city on March 19. Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
  • 6,355 recoveries (12 new recoveries).
  • 11 residents have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray. The region’s first death was reported Sept. 8, 2020.
  • People with at least one vaccine dose:
    75+: 69.1%, (504 people)
    60-74: 70%, (4,797 people)
    40-59: 67.7%, (15,613 people)
    20-39: 50.9%, (14,338 people)
    12-19: 56.2%, (3,824 people)
    12+: 59.8%, (39,279 people)
    All ages: 49.2%, (39,279 people)
  • People fully immunized:
    75+: 52.8%, (385 people)
    60-74: 25.7%, (1,760 people)
    40-59: 7.6%, (1,749 people)
    20-39: 4.3%, (1,224 people)
    12-19: 1.3%, (90 people)
    12+: 7.9%, (5,211 people)
    All ages: 6.5%, (5,211 people)

COVID-19 in rural areas:                    

  • 33 active cases (no new cases). Cases are based on residency and do not include the commuter workforce.
  • 292 recoveries (one new recoveries).
  • There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas.
  • People with at least one vaccine dose:
    75+: 58.5%, (61 people)
    60-74: 55%, (279 people)
    40-59: 48%, (559 people)
    20-39: 29.1%, (340 people)
    12-19: 26.9%, (126 people)
    12+: 40.2%, (1,372 people)
    All ages: 33.5%, (1,372 people)
  • People fully vaccinated:
    75+: 49.9%, (52 people)
    60-74: 30%, (152 people)
    40-59: 15.5%, (181 people)
    20-39: 7.2%, (84 people)
    12-19: 1.1%, (five people)
    12+: 13.9%, (474 people)
    All ages: 11.6%, (474 people)

RMWB COVID-19 school outbreaks:                   

RMWB COVID-19 workplace outbreaks:                    

  • Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services.
  • Canadian Natural Albian
  • Canadian Natural Horizon
  • Centre of Hope
  • Cenovus Sunrise Lodge
  • Chez Madamme Piccolo at École Boréal
  • Civeo Athabasca
  • Civeo Lynx Lodge
  • Civeo McClelland Lake Lodge
  • CNOOC Long Lake
  • Imperial Oil Kearl Lake
  • MEG Energy
  • Oilsands Industrial Lodge
  • Salvation Army Shelter
  • Suncor Base Plant
  • Suncor Firebag Village
  • Suncor Fort Hills
  • Suncor MacKay River
  • Syncrude Aurora
  • Syncrude Mildred Lake site
  • Walmart
  • Wapasu Creek Lodge

