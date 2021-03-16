Drone gives emergency workers eyes in the sky
Leaders with Regional Emergency Services (RES) say its new drone program will help emergency workers respond to disasters and crises faster.
The drone program, which began last May, has already been used to support police during searches. It has also been used to help other departments, such as engineers assessing slope stability in Draper and Waterways.
Scott Davis, the municipality’s emergency services director, said the drone can quickly determine the direction of a growing wildfire. Fire Chief Jody Butz said it can be used to help monitor river breakup. During a serious fire at a home or other building, the drone’s thermal imaging can show hotspots to firefighters.
“There’s lots of value to it,” said Butz. “At the end of the day, it really assists us in situational awareness which then makes a safer environment and makes us more efficient in response.”
The drone program was approved in the municipality’s 2020 budget at a cost of $46,000. The commercial quality drone has a FLIR camera for heat signatures. A second camera allows for long distance viewing.
The municipality has eight trained drone operators: four from RES, two from emergency management and two from emergency management’s communications department.
Davis ran a similar drone program for emergency workers in Eastern Ontario. In Ontario, Davis saw drones find a missing child, locate hazardous chemicals after highway accidents, and enter a burning recycling building to inspect chemicals.
“Time and time again, it proved to be a good choice,” he said.
If the municipality had a drone last April during Fort McMurray’s flooding, Davis said a drone could have regularly inspected ice jams on the Athabasca and Clearwater Rivers. During rescues, drone footage could have shown the fastest paths for first responders and located hazards, such as ice floes and debris.
Pilots were used to spot sinkholes and chemicals in flood waters, which helped officials make decisions about lifting evacuation orders. A drone also could have done this.
“As we were in the initial stages of the flood, the ability to put the drone up and see where the ice flows were going would have been advantageous,” said Davis.
Drones could also help during recovery work. Butz said they could have helped assess damages after the 2016 Horse River Wildfire, for instance. Butz says in 10 years, the RMWB could have up to three drones for different emergencies.
“We’re really at the incipient stage, we’re really at the start of this and we’re taking it slow,” said Butz. “Baby steps is the best way to describe that.”
