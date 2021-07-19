Dozens remember lives lost on Highway 63 at tenth annual memorial ride

Dozens of people on motorcycles and riding in cars and trucks travelled down Highway 63 for the annual memorial ride honouring those who have died on the highway.

The memorial ride began 10 years ago by Fort McMurray resident Annie Lelievre. The event is always held on July 17, the birthday of Lelievre’s late son, Jason Lebedynski.

Police say Lebedynski died in a four-vehicle collision while he was travelling to Edmonton on New Years Eve in 2011. This year, he would have turned 32. Nearly three years later on Oct. 19, Jason’s father, John, died when a trailer in front of him slowed to turn left. Boyle RCMP said John could not slow down in time and hit the trailer.

The memorial ride had people travel 100 kilometres south on Highway 63, then return to Fort McMurray after refilling on gas. A banner with the names of people who have died on Highway 63 is flown every year for the ride. This year, Lelievre said no new names were added.

After ten years, Lelievre says the annual ride has brought awareness of road safety and the highway’s legacy to people. But before beginning the memorial ride from Centerfire Place on Saturday, Lelievre said she was feeling more emotional than usual on the ride’s 10th anniversary.

“It’s very emotional, this is Jason’s birthday. I’m just trying to keep going forward,” she said.

Lelievre said the number of people who showed up for the 10th memorial ride was “very encouraging,” especially as Saturday saw rain throughout the evening.

“I’m not the only one thinking about him and all the lost lives,” she said. “It’s nice to have the support.”

Highway 63 was twinned by summer 2016 after 10 years, $1.2 billion and too many accidents.