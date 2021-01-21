No timeline for easing COVID-19 restrictions; 10 new cases, 13 recoveries in Fort McMurray

Vincent McDermott
Jan 21, 2021  •  10 hours ago  •  4 minute read
A COVID-19 patient at the intensive care unit at the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary on November 14, 2020. Photo by Leah Hennel/AHS

The Alberta government is extending current COVID-19 restrictions because the province’s health-care system is still strained. Dr. Deena Hinshaw said she does not know when these restrictions will be lifted. She acknowledged this would be devastating news to businesses and their employees that have closed.

“We want to emphasize that our health system is provincial, that we do rely on that capacity, not in any specific area but across the province,” she said at a Thursday press conference.

“The worst thing would be that all of the sacrifices that have been made over the past several weeks, that we would be squandering those by opening so quickly that our transmission rates would rebound.”

The current round of shutdowns began in December and were extended by two weeks on Jan. 8. Schools reopened on Jan. 11. A ban on outdoor gatherings was lifted on Jan. 18, albeit with a 10-person limit. Personal services—such as salons, registered massage therapists and tattoo shops—are available by appointment only.

But gyms, restaurants, bars, movie theatres, arenas and other businesses remain closed. Indoor public gatherings are also banned.

Hinshaw said new daily cases are dropping, but Alberta also has the second highest active case rate per capita in Canada. The province is also has more than 700 people fighting the virus in hospitals.

It is for these reasons she rejected lifting restrictions in communities with low numbers while keeping them active in communities with high cases.

“What we have seen over the fall is how interconnected we all are and the movement between different towns and movement between different towns and small, rural areas,” she said. “All of that movement is part of what spreads COVID-19.”

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta as of January 21: 

  • 119,114 people have been infected with the virus. The earliest known COVID-19 case in Alberta was detected in a blood sample collected on Feb. 24. The first case was announced on March 5.
  • Of those cases, 107,358 people have recovered, or 90 per cent of all cases.
  • 678 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the active total to 10,256.
  • 726 people are in hospital, with 119 people in intensive care units. Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres.
  • 16 new deaths from COVID-19, totalling 1,500. The majority of people who have died from COVID-19 also had high blood pressure, dementia, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
  • 14,060 people were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
  • To date, 3,066,222 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out on 1,726,667 people.
  • 1,263 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours. 96,506 doses have been administered across the province.
  • 19 adverse events following immunization have been reported to Alberta Health and Alberta Health Services.
  • Adverse events are classified as any health problem following immunization, but are not necessarily caused by the vaccine.

COVID-19 in Fort McMurray: 

  • 10 new active cases in the past 24 hours, bringing known active total to 159. The first case was reported in the city on March 19. 
  • 13 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,470. 
  • Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. The order will be assessed every 30 days and remain if there are more than 50 active cases. 
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres. 
  • Three people have died from COVID-19 in Fort McMurray, with the last death reported on Dec. 24. The first death was reported Sept. 8. 

COVID-19 in rural areas and Wood Buffalo National Park: 

  • Two new COVID-19 cases in rural communities have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing active total to five cases. 
  • One new recoveries in Wood Buffalo’s rural areas in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 131. 
  • AHS has not confirmed which rural communities have active COVID-19 cases, only community leaders have. 
  • Masks in public spaces become mandatory on Oct. 26, after 51 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Wood Buffalo region. The order will be assessed every 30 days and remain if there are more than 50 active cases. 
  • Privacy regulations means Alberta Health cannot release how many COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals or health centres. 
  • There have been no deaths from COVID-19 in the RMWB’s rural areas. 

COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s schools: 

COVID-19 outbreaks at Wood Buffalo’s workplaces: 

  • Information on workplace outbreaks can be found online from Alberta Health Services
  • Anzac Lodge has declared an outbreak. 
  • Canadian Natural’s Albian site has declared an outbreak. 
  • Canadian Natural’s Horizon site has declared an outbreak. 
  • Cenovus’ Christina Lake site has declared an outbreak. 
  • Imperial Oil’s Kearl Lake site has declared an outbreak. 
  • Suncor’s base plant has declared an outbreak. 
  • Suncor’s Fort Hills site has declared an outbreak 
  • Syncrude’s Mildred Lake site has declared an outbreak. 
  • Syncrude’s Aurora site has site has declared an outbreak. 
  • An outbreak is declared when five people linked to a public site, such as a workplace, test positive for COVID-19. At continuing care centres and schools, the number is two. 
  • An outbreak is over when no new COVID-19 cases have been reported after 30 days