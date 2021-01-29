COVID-19 outbreaks in oilsands have infected more than 1,000 workers since pandemic began

Article content

COVID-19 has infected more than 1,000 workers during 21 outbreaks in the oilsands since the pandemic began in March.

The Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area is home to 16 of those outbreaks — more workplace outbreaks than any other community outside Calgary and Edmonton — and makes up nearly 85 per cent of cases.

Industry representatives say this is a trend reflective of the general population going through a second wave. Mayor Don Scott and labour leaders say these figures show limits to Alberta’s public data on workplace outbreaks.

“AHS has not been forthcoming with a lot of information. We have asked for a lot of details on a lot of things, but we’re not getting it all the time,” said Scott. “It’s been a trend throughout this entire COVID-19 experience that we’re never getting all the information that we would like.”

As of Jan. 26, the outbreaks have seen 1,008 workers catch COVID-19, with 63 cases still active. This includes 855 cases at sites in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo region. The total also includes 101 out-of-province workers that tested positive for the virus while working in Alberta, with 93 of those cases within the municipality.