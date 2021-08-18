COVID-19 has now claimed the life of the RMWB’s 19th resident after one additional death was reported Wednesday in data released from Alberta Health. Privacy regulations limit what information can be released about the individual.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The individual is one of two deaths announced Wednesday across the province, bringing Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,338.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19 kills 19th person in Fort McMurray, Wood Buffalo; 62 active cases across the region Back to video

A total of 678 new cases of the virus were reported province-wide Wednesday, the most recorded since May 20, 2021. This number comes from just over 9,200 tests conducted, bringing the positivity rate to 7.4 per cent.

Of the 19 deaths in the region, one has been in the region’s rural areas. However, local Indigenous leaders have reported some elders died while living in other communities.

In Fort McMurray there are 41 active COVID-19 cases and 21 in the rural areas. Across the province there are 5,933 active cases, 184 people in the hospital and 48 people in intensive care units.

Alberta Health reports 69.5 per cent of eligible Fort McMurray residents have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine, with 58.5 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated.

In rural areas the vaccination rates are trailing, but are showing a slow rise. The region’s rural and Indigenous communities report 51.5 per cent of residents have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine, with 39.4 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated.

lbeamish@postmedia.com

COVID-19 numbers for Alberta, reported August 18: