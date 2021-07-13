Councillor Sheila Lalonde running for reelection in Ward 3
Councillor Sheila Lalonde is running for reelection in Ward 3, which represents Saprae Creek and Draper. So far, she is running unopposed in the ward.
If Lalonde is reelected for a second term, her priorities will include advocating slope stability and road paving in Draper, and flood mitigation across the region. Ensuring rural water and sewage services are completed in Ward 3 is also a priority, she said.
Homes in Saprae Creek are scheduled to have water and sewage service connections by the end of September. Draper is scheduled to have homes ready for hookup in three phases, with the first ready by November. The second phase will be in November 2022 and remaining homes will have access by November 2024.
“I’m not done yet. We need better amenities for Saprae, Draper has its issues with slopes and roads. There’s other things I’ve advocated for that need to be done and I’m not done yet,” she said in a Tuesday morning interview.
Lalonde said she was proud of her first term on council and had no regrets about the times she went against the rest of council.
She opposed the municipal mask bylaw, which council brought in last October when the province had yet to create a mask order. Lalonde said the issue should have been deferred to provincial health authorities.
Lalonde also defended opposing the municipal conversion therapy ban in January 2020. Previously, she had voted in favour of directing administration to create a bylaw banning the practice during an October 2019 meeting.
On Tuesday, she argued the bylaw presented to council was “unenforceable” by municipal bylaw officers. The House of Commons recently passed a bill banning conversion therapy, which is now being reviewed by the Senate.
“Masking is a provincial responsibility and not the responsibility of municipal governments,” said Lalonde. “And if somebody complains that there’s conversion therapy happening and the officer shows up, are they still going to be doing it? No… If you’re going to put forward a bylaw, it better be enforceable.”
Lalonde also said encouraging families to move to the community would be a priority. She opposed the proposed ban on most industrial work camps in the region, which was also rejected by council.
“We need growth, but not boom growth. We need just a little bit of a time so we can keep up with the infrastructure, we can keep up with the schools and we need to keep the people here who are here,” she said.
There are eight people running for six council seats in Ward 1, including Funke Banjoko, Sandy Bowman, Alex McKenzie, Joseph Mugodo, Ij Uche-Ezeala, Jennifer Vardy and Rene Wells.
No candidates have come forward for two Ward 2 seats, which represent Fort McKay and Fort Chipewyan. Councillor Jane Stroud is running for reelection in Ward 4, which represents Anzac, Conklin, Janvier and Gregoire Lake Estates.
Councillors Verna Murphy and Mike Allen are running for mayor.
Anyone interested in running for mayor, council or school trustee can apply until Sept. 20. Election day is Oct. 18. Potential candidates can contact the Elections Office at 780-743-7001 or elections@rmwb.ca for information.
Information for interested candidates and voters will be provided on the RMWB website at rmwb.ca/elections. More information on the upcoming election can be found on the Alberta Municipal Affairs website.
-with files from Laura Beamish
vmcdermott@postmedia.com