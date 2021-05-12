





Share this Story: Councillor Krista Balsom not running for reelection, pursuing law school

Councillor Krista Balsom not running for reelection, pursuing law school Photo by Vince Mcdermott / Vince Mcdermott/Today Staff

Article content Councillor Krista Balsom is not running for reelection this fall. Instead, she is attending the University of Saskatchewan College of Law in September. Balsom announced her decision Tuesday night on her Facebook page. In a Wednesday interview, she said law school has been a long-term dream of hers. Once her term on council ends, Balsom said she wants to focus on her education and business, Balsom Publishing. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Councillor Krista Balsom not running for reelection, pursuing law school Back to video “I’m making this decision for personal reasons, for personal growth and to further enhance my skills, education and experience,” she said. Balsom won her Ward 1 council seat in 2017 with 6,138 votes, or 10.61 per cent. Out of the six council seats on Ward 1, Balsom placed third. Balsom said she is proud of her work on the cultural master plan and social sustainability program. “I’ve put a lot of emphasis on supporting the arts and trying to be a voice for our social profit community through these years,” said Balsom. “Working specifically on projects—like the waterfront redevelopment project and downtown, and what we can do to really work with the artists and integrate them into our community—is something I’m quite proud of.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Her term on council has been a challenging one, but said she has no regrets. Navigating the aftermath of the 2016 wildfire, oil price crash, recession, the pandemic and the 2020 flood has been a “rewarding and professional journey,” said Balsom. “I think we all do the best to make the decisions we do based on the information and the advice we’re given at the time,” she said. In 2018, Balsom was accused of not excusing herself from budget talks when several organizations applying for municipal grants also advertised with her business. Some councillors called for her resignation, but a judge ruled in 2019 that Balsom could remain on council. Justice Jane Fagnan said removing Balsom from council would be “harsh” and that it would be in the public good for Balsom to remain in office. Balsom, who insists she was transparent throughout the budget process, said the incident did not influence her decision to leave council. She said she learned a lot personally from the experience and feels it strengthened some administrative processes. “Certainly I think it put a strain on our council throughout our term and I think that’s been something I wish for everyone’s sake that that had not happened,” said Balsom, adding she would “choose again to defend my actions as the judge exonerated them in the end.” Balsom said she is unsure if the upcoming school year will be online or held on campus, but she plans to be involved in the community through her businesses and work with local non-profits. She encouraged anyone thinking about running for council to do so.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “I think there’s a lot of people that have a lot of potential in our community to be strong leaders,” she said. “I would encourage people of all backgrounds to run. We could certainly use a council that’s more reflective of the demographics in all sectors of our community.” Anyone interested in running for mayor, council or school trustee can apply until Sept. 20. Election day is Oct. 18. Potential candidates can contact the Elections Office at 780-743-7001 or elections@rmwb.ca for information. Information for interested candidates and voters will be provided on the RMWB website at rmwb.ca/elections. More information on the upcoming election can be found on the Alberta Municipal Affairs website. -With files from Vincent McDermott lbeamish@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Fort McMurray