Council passes community standards and property tax bylaws, rejects tax freeze

Article content Council unanimously passed a Community Standards Bylaw that includes limits on idling, fees for offences, noise limits, and formal bans on littering, graffiti and panhandling. Construction will be limited to 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. on weekends. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Council passes community standards and property tax bylaws, rejects tax freeze Back to video Parked vehicles will be allowed to idle for no more than 30 minutes, unless it is hotter than 30 C or below -20 C. Emergency vehicles are exempted. People must remove snow and ice from sidewalks within 48 hours of snowfall. Grass cannot grow higher than 15 centimetres. Superintendent Mark Hancock of Wood Buffalo RCMP told council he supported the bylaw. He said the bylaw gives officers guidelines for dealing with complaints involving mischief, graffiti, noise, vehicles, traffic safety and large house parties. In 2020, there were 1,100 reports of nuisance properties or improper disposal of waste, said Deanne Bergey, director of community services.

Article content Bergey said compliance through education is always their first approach and items like idling will be dealt with on a complaint basis. “It’s not to rush out and give a violation ticket, but it’s to let people know this is what’s happening, this is why it’s happening,” she said. Council passes property tax rates, rejects freeze Council unanimously passed the 2021 property tax rates, including a four per cent increase of all tax rates except for the rural non-residential class. This tax class, which includes oilsands operations and camps, will drop by two per cent. The municipality is required to lower the tax ratio between the rural non-residential tax and what urban businesses pay to a 5:1 ratio. This municipal tax rate was 7.78:1 in 2020. If the recommendations are approved, it will lower to 7.3:1. The plan to lower the tax ratio between what oilsands companies and urban businesses pay was made by former Premier Rachel Notley and continues under Premier Jason Kenney. Municipal property tax revenue is expected to drop by $24 million for 2021 compared to 2020. The municipality continues to have no debt. There is a median reduction of $69 for anyone in the urban residential tax class. There is a median reduction of $6,867 for those in the other residential tax class. These apply to homes that did not have improvements completed in 2020. There is a median increase of $15 for those in the rural residential tax rate class. These do not reflect the education or the senior requisition amounts collected for the province.

Article content There is an overall drop for the tax classes covering urban and rural businesses. But factors such as land value, rents and sales means a median tax change was not calculated. SunMedia Mayor Don Scott proposed a tax freeze, but it was defeated in a 5-5 vote. Councillors Mike Allen, Krista Balsom, Sheila Lalonde, Phil Meagher and Verna Murphy opposed. Councillor Claris Voyageur was absent. Scott argued the municipality has significant savings and that the next council could lobby the government for a change to the 5:1 ratio based on the current circumstances. “If there was ever a time when we should not be impacting our residents with tax increases when we’re on the tail end of the pandemic and residents are both struggling,” he said. Linda Ollivier, director of financial services, said the municipality has approximately $160 million to $170 million in uncommitted reserves. She said approximately $1.3 million would need to be moved to the budget to cover changes from a potential tax freeze. However, she cautioned this could cause larger tax rate increases in the future, such as a possible 10 per cent increase for rural residential properties, in order to reach the 5:1 ratio on time. Opposing councillors said they appreciated what the motion was trying to achieve, but had concerns about the impacts a freeze could have on future finances. Balsom thought targeted supports would be a better approach. Murphy, Meagher and Allen said the municipality still has some of the lowest tax rates in Alberta. “All we’re doing by freezing and taking this back is delaying the inevitable. I believe we can handle it,” said Meagher. “I just don’t want to have it accumulate and accumulate, and then all of a sudden some poor old council in the future 2026 has to bring the hammer down and they’re all chased out of town the next day or something.” lbeamish@postmedia.com

