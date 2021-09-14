Council heard an update on flood mitigation in the region, including buyouts in Ptarmigan Court, ongoing improvements and preparing for river breakup 2022.

There are 52 property owners in Ptarmigan Court that have agreed to a voluntary buyout, costing the municipality $10.2 million. Of these, 35 are developed lots and 17 are vacant. Three owners want to raise their homes, but cost is still being determined. There are 14 properties choosing to remain the same, two of which are vacant lots.

Council hears update on flood mitigation, Ptarmigan Court buyouts

With trailers that were bought out in Ptarmigan Court, Deputy CAO Matthew Hough said administration is currently talking with Wood Buffalo Housing to identify housing needs in rural communities.

Administration is working to develop a municipal grant program for Draper following consultations in the community. Dennis Warr, the municipality’s director of engineering, said he expects to have more information by the end of November.

As of Sept. 9, the RMWB has spent roughly $11.4 million on temporary flood mitigation. Costs are expected to drop as materials are reused and permanent features are built. The municipality plans to return the sandbag program for the 2022 river breakup season, awaiting budget approval.

By 2023, it is expected the municipality will have spent $257 million on permanent flood mitigation measures since 2015. This includes $44 million for flood mitigation in the 2021 municipal budget and $63 million for the next two years.

For river breakup 2021, temporary clay berms along Clearwater Drive caused the road to be closed, although businesses did remain open. Councillor Jeff Peddle said he didn’t want to see any roads closed next year.