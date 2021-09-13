Council hearing update on flood mitigation, discussing Truth and Reconciliation responses
Council is holding its first meeting back since the start of the summer break and it’s last meeting before the municipal election on Oct. 18. The meeting will include a report on the municipality’s response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action and hearing an update on flood mitigation work in their last meeting for the current sitting council.
There are 52 property owners in Ptarmigan Court that have agreed to a voluntary buyout, costing the municipality $10.2 million. Of these, 35 are developed lots and 17 are vacant. Three owners want to raise their homes, but cost is still being determined. There are 14 properties choosing to remain the same, two of which are vacant lots.
Administration is working to develop a municipal grant program for Draper following consultations in the community. Roughly $470,000 has been spent on more than 220 applicants for the Sanitary Sewer Backwater Prevention program. A total of $1 million has been budgeted, but administration anticipates more funding will be needed in upcoming years.
Since September 2020, administration processed refunds totalling more than $3.4 million for applicants who paid permitting fees related to flood recovery work done in the mandatory flood evacuation zone. More than 7,000 permits were nearly all issued by Safety Codes. Staff reviewed applications and did inspections for free.
Most infrastructure improvements are nearly finished in the waterfront area. This includes new storm infrastructure for the Waterfront Park project, which will be isolated from the downtown storm system.
As of Sept. 9, the RMWB has spent roughly $11.4 million on temporary flood mitigation. Costs are expected to drop as materials are reused and permanent features are built. The municipality plans to return the sandbag program for the 2022 river breakup season, awaiting budget approval.
By 2023, it is expected the municipality will have spent $257 million on permanent flood mitigation measures since 2015. This includes $44 million for flood mitigation in the 2021 municipal budget and $63 million for the next two years.
Council reviewing responses to TRC’s Calls to Action
Council is discussing the Responding to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action: Principles for a Collaborative Pathway Forward in Wood Buffalo report, an action plan to continue reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and communities.
It outlines work the municipality has undertaken. This includes Indigenous awareness training, the initiative for a Moccasin Flats Memorial, the Kiyām Community Park, and creating Cree and Dene translations for emergency evacuation information, community emergency management plans and the RMWB’s mask bylaw.
The report recommends adopting five new Calls to Action specific to child welfare, language and culture, commemoration, and businesses and reconciliation. The municipality has implemented 23 Calls to Action.
It is also suggested the RMWB base its reconciliation framework on the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). Funding supporting the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation should also be included in the RMWB’s annual budget. Administration should provide annual updates on responses to Truth and Reconciliation, and a detailed progress report every four years.
Council will discuss including municipal procurement opportunities for Indigenous businesses. This will include consultation between the municipality and the Northeastern Alberta Aboriginal Business Association (NAABA), communities and businesses.
The leadership of the Tabernacle of Praise Church is requesting their Draper property be rezoned into a mixed/transitional commercial district. The current community commercial district does not allow religious assembly.
Council approved rezoning the former Dunvegan Gardens property for the church in February 2020, but following the flood in April 2020, the church has decided to remain at their original location in Waterways. One lot owned by the church is properly zoned for religious assembly, but the lot beside it is not.
