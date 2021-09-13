Council hearing update on flood mitigation, discussing Truth and Reconciliation responses

Council is holding its first meeting back since the start of the summer break and it’s last meeting before the municipal election on Oct. 18. The meeting will include a report on the municipality’s response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action and hearing an update on flood mitigation work in their last meeting for the current sitting council.

There are 52 property owners in Ptarmigan Court that have agreed to a voluntary buyout, costing the municipality $10.2 million. Of these, 35 are developed lots and 17 are vacant. Three owners want to raise their homes, but cost is still being determined. There are 14 properties choosing to remain the same, two of which are vacant lots.

Administration is working to develop a municipal grant program for Draper following consultations in the community. Roughly $470,000 has been spent on more than 220 applicants for the Sanitary Sewer Backwater Prevention program. A total of $1 million has been budgeted, but administration anticipates more funding will be needed in upcoming years.

Since September 2020, administration processed refunds totalling more than $3.4 million for applicants who paid permitting fees related to flood recovery work done in the mandatory flood evacuation zone. More than 7,000 permits were nearly all issued by Safety Codes. Staff reviewed applications and did inspections for free.

Most infrastructure improvements are nearly finished in the waterfront area. This includes new storm infrastructure for the Waterfront Park project, which will be isolated from the downtown storm system.

As of Sept. 9, the RMWB has spent roughly $11.4 million on temporary flood mitigation. Costs are expected to drop as materials are reused and permanent features are built. The municipality plans to return the sandbag program for the 2022 river breakup season, awaiting budget approval.