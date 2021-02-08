Council hearing briefings on EMS dispatch, flood preparedness; Waterfront park could expand

Article content continued

Since the change, the Anzac Fire Department has also said members could have arrived at two local incidents faster, but were never sent to either accident.

Darren Sandbeck, chief paramedic and senior provincial director of AHS EMS, has said dispatch centralization has not caused any delays or negative outcomes. He said 911 calls are handled the same way they were before consolidation and no response plans have changed.

Council will also review the proposed Land Use Bylaw for the first time. If passed, the bylaw could bring changes to home businesses, parking, signs and accessory buildings. Other changes include simplifying and reducing the number of districts, as well as incorporating FireSmart principles.

The current bylaw was passed in 1999. Changes have been made in the years following, but the municipality feels so many changes have been made that a new one should be drafted.

If the new bylaw is approved, development permits issued before the approval will still be valid. Buildings built under old bylaws won’t be impacted, but rebuilding, alterations and additions must follow the new bylaw. A building that is at least 75 per cent damaged or destroyed must be repaired according to the new bylaw.

Administration is recommending a public hearing on the bylaw be held on April 27.

Councillor Jeff Peddle is asking the Waterfront Park Project expand to reflect the region’s Indigenous history. This includes upgrades, place makers and markers starting from the new Métis Cultural Centre, through MacDonald Island Park’s Aboriginal Interpretive Trail, to the Fort McMurray Marine Park.

Peddle says the purpose would help with reconciliation, promote education and boost tourism. All regional Indigenous communities would be included in engagement.

Council will hear updates on the urban snow and ice control program, as well as flood preparedness.

Council will also discuss taking $15 million for voluntary buyouts and raising homes in Ptarmigan Court out of the Emerging Issues Reserve. Council approved voluntary buyouts for the community in December.

