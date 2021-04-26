





Share this Story: Council discussing State of Local Emergency, economic relief, new Land Use Bylaw

Council discussing State of Local Emergency, economic relief, new Land Use Bylaw Photo by Robert Murray / Robert Murray/Today Staff

Article content Council will hear proposed recommendations for a State of Local Emergency (SOLE) at Tuesday’s meeting. Other issues include potential economic relief and recovery measures, and a public hearing on a new Land Use Bylaw. The SOLE was declared Sunday night after an emergency meeting with council and Indigenous leaders. The SOLE will remain in place for 90 days or until terminated. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Council discussing State of Local Emergency, economic relief, new Land Use Bylaw Back to video Chief Administrative Officer Jamie Doyle and Emergency Management Director Scott Davis will prioritize measures slowing COVID-19’s spread in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo region. Council previously declared a SOLE at the start of the pandemic on March 20, 2020, giving them the authority to close businesses and use public facilities. The municipality also had the power to restrict the flow of people into certain areas, declare evacuations and tackle price gouging. Council hearing from public on updated Land Use Bylaw Council will also hear from community members during discussions of an updated version of the Land Use Bylaw. This would replace the existing bylaw which was passed in 1999.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content If passed, the bylaw could bring changes to home businesses, parking, signs and accessory buildings. A debate and vote on the bylaw is expected to happen at the May 11 council meeting. Since 2015, the municipality has been reviewing the bylaw and held public feedback sessions. This includes 16 virtual meetings and two open houses last year. The 2016 Horse River Wildfire, COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s flooding delayed progress on the bylaw. However, these setbacks provided more insight for emergency measures, such as FireSmart principles. Other suggested changes include simplifying and reducing districts, accessory building requirements, rules for home businesses and parking requirements. Suggested additions include standards for improving a buildings’ aesthetic and new types of secondary suites. If the new bylaw is approved, development permits already issued will still be valid. Buildings built under old bylaws won’t be impacted. Rebuilding, alterations and additions must follow the new bylaw. A building at least 75 per cent damaged or destroyed must be repaired based on the new bylaw. A complete summary of the proposed changes can be found on the municipality’s website. In a written submission in the council agenda, Ann Eisentraunt said she is concerned about possible campground restrictions and definitions. “Why should tent camping be prohibited in the amenity space? Amenity space can include a lawn area around the stall which is the perfect place to pitch a tent,” she writes. “A large lawn area makes a nice short term group tent camping area: does being a part of the amenity area (which may greatly exceed the minimum requirement of 5% of the area) mean that tents are prohibited? This makes no sense.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Some Ptarmigan Court residents rejecting or undecided on buyouts Council is also discussing options for Ptarmigan Court residents who want to raise their homes above the flood line instead of taking a buyout. The option to stay or take a voluntary buyout was approved by council last December. As of April 14, two owners want to raise their property and 20 are undecided. It is estimated raising a structure above flood lines costs between $21,000 and $38,000. Administration has given property owners who want to stay four options. The first gives owners a $5,000 lump sum, while the second option is $10,000. Both options include 75 per cent coverage of the remaining costs. The third option provides property owners with 80 per cent cost coverage, and the fourth option is 100 per cent coverage. In the fourth option, the RMWB would contribute $654,492. Owners taking the first three options have the choice of repaying their portion of program costs in one payment or during 10 years. Payments would begin after project completion. Scott proposing economic recovery, relief measures Mayor Don Scott is asking council to consider possible economic recovery and relief measures, and freeze municipal property taxes for residents and local businesses. Scott’s motion asks administration study “other economic relief or stimulus measures” benefiting local residents and businesses. Earlier this month, Scott argued many local business owners and employees have been pushed to their breaking point as public health orders open and close businesses repeatedly. Many will not survive the next few weeks without more support, he said. Last May, council adjusted the municipality’s 2020 budget to reflect a 20 per cent revenue drop from property taxes, meaning a $168 million loss from 2019. – With files from Vincent McDermott lbeamish@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Fort McMurray