Council discussing $1.1 million for homelessness housing project

Laura Beamish
Jan 12, 2021  •  2 days ago  •  1 minute read
The municipal Jubilee Centre and provincial building on Franklin Avenue in downtown Fort McMurray on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network
The municipal Jubilee Centre and provincial building on Franklin Avenue in downtown Fort McMurray on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Laura Beamish/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network

Council will discuss giving approximately $1.1 million to the Wood Buffalo Wellness Society for the Tawâw project. Wood Buffalo Housing and McMurray Métis are also partners on the project.

The project will provide homes for 22 Indigenous people and families impacted by COVID-19 and homelessness.

In council agenda documents, a letter to the municipality from the three organizations says the program will limit COVID-19’s spread by moving at-risk people out of crowded shelters.

Proponents say the program will help people recover from addictions, intergenerational traumas, marginalization and feelings of hopelessness in a culturally sensitive and supportive environment.

In 2019-20, Wood Buffalo Wellness Society housed 60 people and had an 85 per cent success rate.

Funding comes from the federal government’s Reaching Home initiative, which targets homelessness across Canada. The funds are restricted to programs specific to COVID-19 and its impacts on homeless populations.

This is the second round of local COVID-19 funding from the Reaching Home initiative. In April 2020, council approved $744,997 be distributed between the Salvation Army, the Wood Buffalo Wellness Society and the YMCA of Northern Alberta.

Council is also discussing changing the election bylaw so candidates can pay nomination fees with debit or credit. Previously, only cash, cheque or money order was accepted.

Administration is recommending the change to help limit COVID-19’s spread. The change would only be in place for the 2021 general election.

The nomination period for the election began Jan. 1 and is open until Sept. 20. Election Day is Oct. 18.

lbeamish@postmedia.com