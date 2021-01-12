Council discussing $1.1 million for homelessness housing project

Article content

Council will discuss giving approximately $1.1 million to the Wood Buffalo Wellness Society for the Tawâw project. Wood Buffalo Housing and McMurray Métis are also partners on the project.

The project will provide homes for 22 Indigenous people and families impacted by COVID-19 and homelessness.

In council agenda documents, a letter to the municipality from the three organizations says the program will limit COVID-19’s spread by moving at-risk people out of crowded shelters.

Proponents say the program will help people recover from addictions, intergenerational traumas, marginalization and feelings of hopelessness in a culturally sensitive and supportive environment.

In 2019-20, Wood Buffalo Wellness Society housed 60 people and had an 85 per cent success rate.

Funding comes from the federal government’s Reaching Home initiative, which targets homelessness across Canada. The funds are restricted to programs specific to COVID-19 and its impacts on homeless populations.