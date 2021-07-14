Council denies and approves tax forgiveness for community groups

Council unanimously approved tax relief for the Sanatan Mandir Cultural Society and cancelling taxes on 11 properties owned by Fort McKay First Nation, but rejected relief for the Family Christian Centre (FCC).

The FCC asked for a refund of property taxes dating back to 2016 and the cancellation of 2021 taxes, totalling $42,815. A tax exemption request was also made for the Wheaton-Penney Family Childcare Centre and Legacy Counselling Centre, which are both located at the church.

The property was exempt from municipal taxes until 2016 when counselling and childcare services began. At the time, 10 per cent of the property became taxable.

The church was told by the municipality that both operations could apply for tax exemptions. The municipality’s financial services department says a refund or cancellation cannot be fairly determined without an application, which they told council was never submitted.

Financial services director Linda Ollivier said approximately 50 applications for similar exemptions are made by local organizations annually.

Reverend Edwin Rideout told council he offered the municipality documents dating back to 2016, but was told at that time administration was not looking for a submission. He also said he became aware of the previous taxes earlier this year when a staff member retired.

The spaces are used for other ministry activities and all revenue goes towards the non-profit’s operations. The municipality is not taxing other non-profit faith community activities, after-school programs or similar childcare centres at schools, said Rideout.

“It is evident to us they were intending on taxing us regardless of the evidence proving that we qualify as an exempt entity,” said Rideout. “Why is the Wheaton-Penney Childcare Centre and the Family Christian Centre being targeted?”