Council defies AHS, will stop sending EMS calls to provincial dispatchers “We simply need to take a new approach and that is simply to refuse, and that’s exactly what this does,” said Mayor Don Scott. “This region has been getting the shaft over and over, and now they’re putting people’s health at risk.” SunMedia

Article content Council is defying Alberta Health Services and is no longer transferring local calls for EMS services to the province’s dispatch centre. On Jan. 19, the dispatch system run by Alberta Health Services (AHS) replaced local EMS dispatchers for the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo region, as well as Calgary, Red Deer and Lethbridge. The provincial system is based out of call centres in Calgary, Edmonton and Peace River. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Council defies AHS, will stop sending EMS calls to provincial dispatchers Back to video Mayor Don Scott, who has opposed AHS’ centralization plan since it was announced in August, proposed the motion after Fire Chief Jody Butz argued the new system is flawed “We simply need to take a new approach and that is simply to refuse, and that’s exactly what this does,” said Scott. “This region has been getting the shaft over and over, and now they’re putting people’s health at risk.” Butz told council that local emergency workers have seen an “obvious degredation of service” in more than 50 incidents, or one-in-four calls.

Article content Councillor Verna Murphy was concerned about potential lawsuits or legal consequences. Municipal lawyer Chris Davis said this is being researched. The 911 agreement with Telus does not involve AHS, he said. But, the dispatch agreement that ended in January has transition requirements, including that the municipality cooperate with AHS. “If this is the one issue where we need to stand our ground on, no matter the cost, then I’m prepared to do it,” argued Scott. “It’s time to take a strong stand. We represent the citizens of this region, we have an obligation to protect their health, and let’s do it. Let’s support this motion and tell the province they need to do the same.” Yao supports councils decision Tany Yao, UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo, is supportive of council’s decision , but worries about legal repercussions. He also fears this decision could impact funding agreements or requests. “I admire my municipal colleagues and my former coworkers on this decision,” said Yao, who is a former firefighter and paramedic. “They didn’t receive satisfactory answers from Alberta Health Services and I need to support them.” Yao also said he was frustrated after hearing about the incidents in Anzac. “We expect these groups to be transparent and accountable as to what happened, and I never received any answer that gave me confidence,” he said. “It sounds like what I deemed to be a significant error and it happened twice to people outdoors in this weather.”

Article content Laila Goodridge, UCP MLA for Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche, and a spokesperson for Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro could not be reached for comment. In a Tuesday evening email, AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson said AHS was aware of the motion’s outcome, but had not been given any formal notice from the municipality. “AHS will do all it can to ensure patients are not put at risk,” he wrote in a brief email. SunMedia Darren Sandbeck, chief paramedic and senior provincial director of AHS EMS, said during a media conference last week that dispatch centralization has not caused any delays or negative outcomes. He said 911 calls are handled the same way they were before consolidation and no response plans have changed. Sandbeck said the snowmobile accident was transferred from Wood Buffalo RCMP, who described it as an “unknown problem.” He said local firefighters would not have been called to that incident. As for the incident with the tree, Sandbeck said it happened in a “remote, rural location.” He also insisted the cases would have been handled the same way under the old system. -with reporting from Vincent McDermott lbeamish@postmedia.com

