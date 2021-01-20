Council debating new Land Use Bylaw, replacing original passed in 1999

An aerial view of downtown Fort McMurray Alta. on Thursday May 4, 2017.
An aerial view of downtown Fort McMurray Alta. on Thursday May 4, 2017.

Council might approve an updated version of the Land Use Bylaw, replacing the existing bylaw that was first passed in 1999.

If passed, the bylaw could bring changes to home businesses, parking, signs and accessory buildings. A debate and vote on the bylaw will not happen until second and third reading, which will happen at a later date.

Since 1999, the Land Use Bylaw has seen changes made. However, the municipality feels so many changes have been made that a new one should be drafted instead of continuing to amend the existing one.

The municipality has held public feedback sessions on the topic in recent years. Most recently, people were surveyed about possible bylaw changes between Sept. 28 to Nov. 17. Two open houses were held, as well as 16 meetings with community and Indigenous groups.

Some suggestions include simplifying and reducing the number of districts, as well as incorporating FireSmart principles.

People also mentioned reviewing rules for portable and digital signs, and changing parking rules for seniors and bicycles.

Other comments included a desire for livelier storefronts, complaints about congested parking lots, and vehicle traffic in front of stores.

Some people believed changing residential parking requirements from two to four stalls was necessary. Others were concerned about the impacts those changes would have on lot sizes and housing affordability.

Proposed bylaw changes for Fort McMurray:

  • People-friendly development in residential areas. This includes front of homes having porches, stairs and windows. For apartment buildings, no parking between the front of the building and the road.
  • Adding minimum lot sizes for secondary suites: This includes basement and loft suites (365 square-metres), and garage and detached garage suites (500 square-metres).
  • Design standards for businesses: This includes requiring weather protection along the front of buildings, requiring front yard setback for buildings be closer to the road and having fencing or landscaping screen parking areas facing the road.
  • Updating accessory building and home business regulations: This includes only one major home business per home and not allowing signs identifying homes businesses. Major home businesses would also not be allowed in a building that also has a child care facility, group home, boarding house, bed and breakfast, or a secondary suite.
  • Updating parking requirements: Suggestions include moving parking from the front of a store to the side or back. Loading areas in front of a commercial property would be prohibited.
  • Drive throughs cannot be accessed directly from an arterial road and must have at least five queuing spaces.
  • Accessible and senior’s parking: Must be located within 50 metres of the building’s entrance and designed so users do not have to pass behind parked vehicles.
  • Updating and simplifying signage rules: This includes a minimum distance of 200 metres between digital signs, allowing illumination on billboard signs and prohibiting flashing lights.
Proposed bylaw changes for rural communities:

  • An additional district, HR2 Residential, would allow for the development of apartments, duplexes, multi-unit homes and semi-detached homes.
  • Decks and accessory buildings covering an area smaller than 20 square-metres do not need development permits.
  • A major home business may have two on-site employees and up to three commercial vehicles with accessory trailers.

If the changes are approved, development permits issued before the new bylaw will still be valid. Buildings built under old bylaws won’t be impacted, but rebuilding, alterations and additions must follow the new bylaw.

A building that is at least 75 per cent damaged or destroyed must be repaired according to the new bylaw.

A complete summary of the changes can be found on the municipality’s website.

