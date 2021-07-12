Council debating forgiving taxes on two faith groups and First Nation properties, grants for Métis Cultural Centre and homelessness programs

The municipality’s financial services department is recommending council reject requests for tax relief from the owners of two faith centres ahead of Tuesday’s meeting. Combined, the Family Christian Centre and Sanatan Mandir Cultural Society are asking for more than $94,900 in tax forgiveness.

The Family Christian Centre wants a refund on property taxes dating back to 2016 and that 2021 taxes be cancelled. This comes to $42,815. The owner also wants a tax exemption for the Wheaton-Penney Family Childcare Centre and the Legacy Counselling Centre, which are located within the same building.

The property was exempt from municipal taxes until 2016 when counselling and childcare services began. At the time, 10 per cent of the property became taxable. The owner was told by the municipality the two operations may qualify for tax exemptions but an application had to be submitted.

Financial services says a refund or cancellation cannot be fairly determined without an application, which they have told council was never submitted.

The Sanatan Mandir Cultural Society wants property taxes cancelled for 2020 and 2021 for their property in Abraham’s Land, totalling $52,102. The group is building the first Hindu temple in Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo. Construction was originally supposed to be finished last October, but COVID-19 pushed that date until later this summer.

Administration recommends rejecting this request until construction is finished and the property is in use. Financial services notes in council documents that other non-profit organizations have paid taxes during construction.

Council is also discussing a request from the Fort McKay First Nation to cancel taxes for 11 properties for the 2020 and 2021 tax years. The proposed cancellation totals $166,648. Of this, $120,301 is municipal taxes and penalties and $46,347 is provincial requisition.