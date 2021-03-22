Council debating backyard hen pilot project, Arctic Winter Games' budget
Article content
Wood Buffalo’s council is debating if a limited backyard pilot program for hens is all it’s cracked up to be at Tuesday’s meeting.
If approved, the pilot program will begin May 1 at no more than 50 homes in Fort McMurray. Chicken coops are already allowed in the rural hamlets. Participating homes must be single-detached or semi-detached, with a minimum lot size of 400 square-metres.
Because of their social nature, each coop must have at least two hens but no more than four. Roosters are not allowed. The hens must remain in coops, which must meet the Alberta Building Code.
Hen excrement must be treated like pet waste under existing bylaws if it is not used for composting or fertilizer. Dead hens will be taken to a facility allowed to dispose of the birds, such as a veterinary clinic. They can also be thrown out with household garbage since bodies are considered food waste.
Successful applicants must finish a mandatory training program, and hens must be licensed annually like cats and dogs. Selling meat or eggs from the hens is banned.
Councillor Verna Murphy hatched the backyard program in October after learning a pilot program kept getting delayed. There was no timeline for when the pilot, which was pitched in 2015, would be presented to council. Murphy hoped laying the topic for a council vote would bring the idea out of its shell.
The motion worked, as councillors Murphy, Mike Allen, Krista Balsom, Sheila Lalonde, Phil Meagher, Jane Stroud and Claris Voyageur supported reviewing a program in November. Mayor Don Scott and councillors Bruce Inglis, Keith McGrath and Jeff Peddle opposed the motion.
Advertisement
Article content
Before voting on the project, councillors will review written statements and hear opinions from people. Supportive residents argue the program could be an educational experience and boost morale.
“I strongly support this program as do my children. They ask me every day if we can get chickens yet,” wrote resident Alex Barnes. “We garden and hunt for our food, this adds an extra layer top respecting the food chain and the processes it takes to sustainably harvest food.”
Resident Joseph Robb writes careful planning and vetting will solve any concerns with noise, odours and wildlife.
“This could be a successful feature offered to the residents in the municipality who choose to practice good husbandry of the permitted hens,” he wrote.
One written statement opposing the program lists 23 concerns, including the preparedness of veterinarians, disposing sick and dead birds, the qualifications of participants, waste removal and wildlife.
“I’m sure Dunvegan Gardens was 100% willing to offer the community free-range chicken eggs on a daily basis when they were here supporting and building up the community,” wrote Denise Dominie. “I’m sorry, chickens belong on a farm or an acreage at best; not on a zero-lot line property in community that lives on shift.”
Council debating budget of delayed Arctic Winter Games
Council is debating a budget of nearly $13.6 million for the Wood Buffalo Arctic Winter Games. The budget includes $4 million from the municipality’s Emerging Issues Reserve, two federal grants worth nearly $2.6 million, and a provincial grant of $1.8 million.
The games are still expected to continue after the Arctic Winter Games International Committee (AWGIC) delayed them because of COVID-19 concerns. They were to be held between March 6 and 12, 2022.
A new date has not been announced. The municipality’s financial services department says the delay will be costly, but an estimated amount will be made once a date is set. A revised budget will then be presented to council.
“Several steps are being taken to reduce current expenditures but there is still a need to continue with planning and maintaining plans already in place,” reads a report from the municipality’s financial services department. “Therefore, there will still be ongoing expenses.”
The committee asks that $1 million in the Emerging Issues Reserve be set aside for potential costs for restarting operations, subject to council’s approval. Financial services says this amount ensures a smooth transition to an active operating group, since it matches how much has already been spent on the games since 2019.
Once the games begin, nearly 2,000 athletes, coaches and cultural delegates will arrive from northern Alberta, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Yukon and the Nunavik region covering northern Quebec. Athletes from parts of Norway, Finland and Russia will also compete.
-with files from Laura Beamish
vmcdermott@postmedia.com