The municipality is planning a series of community events, subject to AHS health guidelines, after COVID-19 cancelled most of 2020’s public events.

At Tuesday’s meeting, council heard a presentation regarding planned community gathering and festivals this year, with a focus on park-based events.

Council approves playground funding support, discusses community events

These include BBQ pits, outdoor rinks, community trails and sports fields. New initiatives could include movies in the park and breakfast in the park, Borealis Skating Pond and a community garden program. Community events—such as igNIGHT, Alberta Culture Days and the snow angel program—are also planned.

In the southern hamlets, there will be support for events including Anzac Days and WinterFest. There will be walking trails, BBQ pits, community gardens, and playgrounds and sports fields. Anzac will also have an outdoor fitness station.

Planned in Fort Chipewyan are events including a winter carnival, youth programming, a luncheon and BBQ.