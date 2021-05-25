





Article content Council unanimously asked Alberta government to cap fees charged by third-party food delivery apps at 15 per cent during Tuesday’s council meeting. Councillor Verna Murphy, who proposed the motion, argued the apps add costs to restaurants already struggling with COVID-19 shutdowns. She said some restaurant owners have told her a 15 per cent cap on fees mean monthly savings of $1,500 to $1,700. Murphy also encouraged people to call restaurants directly and pick up their orders. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Council approves patio support grants, asks province for 15 per cent cap on food delivery app fees Back to video “That’s money that’s leaving our region every month, every week, and leaving the pockets of small business restaurant owners during a pandemic,” said Murphy. “I’ve talked to several restaurant owners, especially the smaller ones really affected by this, and they really feel that if they don’t sign up for the bigger apps that they don’t get the business at all.” Councillor Jeff Peddle said Bulldog Delivery already keeps fees for restaurants at 15 per cent, and argued this was evidence the free market would address the issue. But, he stopped short of opposing the motion when it was time to vote.

Article content “It is truly unbelievable the amount of SkipTheDishes that I see happening in this community,” said Mayor Don Scott. “It’s completely, in my view, unfair to the restaurant industry.” The B.C. government capped food-delivery fees at 15 per cent in December. An additional five per cent cap went on other related fees such as online ordering and processing. Ontario and Saskatchewan also have similar limits. Other communities in Alberta have supported the initiative, said Murphy, including Calgary, Airdrie, Red Deer and Edmonton. Jobs, Economy and Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer said at an April luncheon with the Fort McMurray Chamber of Commerce that the Alberta government has no plans to legislate on the issue. Instead, the province has asked delivery companies to work with restaurants on fair rates. “Is it perfect? No. But I do think that it would be even more disruptive if we put in place legislation in this area,” he said at the luncheon. Last December, SkipTheDishes announced a 25 per cent rebate on commissions for local independent restaurant partners, no commission rate for new restaurants joining during active health restrictions, and a 10 per cent commission for restaurants using their own staff for deliveries. Patio grant program approved Council approved a $400,000 program helping restaurants renovate their patios. Eligible restaurants would get a one-time reimbursement of up to $5,000 for temporary or permanent patio improvements. These include construction costs, paving, fencing, screening, weather protection, new furniture, planters, lighting and signage.

Article content “We want to make sure our businesses survive through this miserable pandemic,” said Scott. “It supports the community in so many ways.” Stu Wigle, manager of Earl’s in downtown Fort McMurray, wrote in a letter to council he supported the program. He said adapting to health regulations has been expensive. Plexiglass barriers, hand sanitizer, doubling labour costs and take-out supplies hasn’t been cheap, he said. “We are left with massive personal debts… some of the more unfortunate restaurants aren’t even going to be able to open their doors again,” he said. “If we shut down it will not be about the dollars lost, but the hundreds, if not thousands of single moms, college students, secondary incomes that will lose and put hundreds of households at risk of not being able to stay in this community.” Indoor and patio dining has been banned since May 9 under COVID-19 rules Administration hopes approving the funding now will help prepare restaurants for when the restrictions end. Council documents estimate there are 156 businesses eligible for the expanded program. The program, called the 2021 Regional Food and Beverage Patio Support Program Policy, is based on the Downtown Revitalization Incentive Program. Councillor Jeff Peddle proposed in April extending the patio funding outside of downtown to include the whole region. Restaurants can begin requesting reimbursement on May 27. The program closes on Sept. 30. Funding will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Downtown businesses looking for a patio grant can only apply to one program, not both. Councillor Bruce Inglis was absent from the meeting. Councillor Mike Allen had declared a conflict of interest for both motions. lbeamish@postmedia.com

