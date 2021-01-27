Council approves work camp permit limits, wants Ottawa to prioritize North American energy plan

Article content
Council unanimously approved a five-year limit on development permits for work camps. The current bylaw has no limit. Existing camps meeting certain criteria could apply for a one-time extension before needing a new permit.
The proposal also means work camps will not be allowed in nearly 30 land districts and require operators to submit annual updates on their facilities.
Speaking to council, OSCA executive director Perry Berkenpas said the organization has been working collaboratively with the municipality on the topic since 2019.
“We see that our industry and the region’s economic health are vitally linked, and regulatory certainty is a key for industry to be competitive,” he said. “The competitiveness is of the utmost importance for continued growth to industry and the Wood Buffalo region.”
With the airline industry also challenged, Councillor Keith McGrath asked if it was possible to use the Fort McMurray International Airport instead of aerodromes.