Article content Council unanimously asked administration to develop economic relief measures at their Tuesday meeting. This could include freezing municipal property taxes, as well as “other economic relief or stimulus measures” benefiting local residents and businesses. Administration will present suggestions at a future council meeting that has yet to be decided. “We need to position our community and oil sands to bounce back,” said Mayor Don Scott, who proposed the motion. “We have been through a lot, but we need to make sure that we are ready to recover and I truly believe that there’s no economic recovery in Canada without this region leading the way.” We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Council approves developing economic relief, land acknowledgment signs, rural egress roads Back to video A written submission from Kevin Weidlich, president and CEO of Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo Economic Development Tourism (FMWBEDT), asked council to consider efforts from the rest of the local business community. “These are uniquely challenging times and it will take the entire community to work together to recover our community,” Weidlich wrote.

Article content Last May, council adjusted the municipality’s 2020 budget to reflect a 20 per cent revenue drop from property taxes, meaning a $168 million loss from 2019. Council approves land acknowledgement signs Council also unanimously approved distributing $34,000 for designing and installing two signs recognizing the municipality sits on Treaty 8 and Unceded Métis Territory. Up to $17,000 will be allocated per sign. Administration will work with Indigenous groups on the design. Council asked administration to look into constructing the signs during council’s 2021 budget. “Land acknowledgements are an honest and historically accurate way of recognizing and expressing gratitude to Indigenous peoples for the land in which we reside,” said Councillor Jane Stroud. “They are a means to commemorate Indigenous peoples kinship to the land and honour its original occupants.” Current estimates each sign will cost between $13,500 and $17,000. Exact placement of the signs is not finalized. Dennis Fraiser, the municipality’s director of Indigenous and Rural Relations, proposed one should be on Highway 881 south by the Highway 63 turnoff. The second sign is intended for Highway 63 north entering Fort McMurray. Council discusses backwater prevention program, rural egress roads Council also unanimously approved asking administration to return to council with an amendment to the Sanitary Sewer Backwater Prevention Program Policy, expanding eligibility to include people who have a tax repayment plan with the municipality and are in good standing. The backwater prevention program currently says property taxes must be current and paid.

Article content Councillor Mike Allen asked for the amendment. He argued people impacted by economic conditions still need to pay mortgages and other expenses, as well as out-of-pocket expenses for flood mitigation has put some people behind in their taxes. “These owners would like to still be able to protect their properties,” he said. “I would encourage my colleagues to support it so that we can help support the people downtown that have been most severely impacted.” Council also heard an update on egress roads for Anzac and Janvier. The Anzac egress road will be between Cheecham Drive and Long Lake Access Road, while Janvier’s road will be between Janvier Reserve Road and Highway 881. It is estimated the Anzac egress road will cost approximately $9.3 million and the Janvier egress road will cost approximately $23.5 million. Both roads use existing Crown land and will require approval. Construction is expected to start in 2023 and be completed in 2025. lbeamish@postmedia.com

