Council approves $13.1 million for Métis Cultural Centre, federal grant for homelessness programs
Council unanimously approved spending $13.1 million from the municipality’s 2021 Operating Budget surplus on the Métis Cultural Centre currently being built at MacDonald Island Park. Council will also send letters to the federal and provincial governments supporting grant applications for the cultural centre. Councillors Bruce Inglis and Keith McGrath were absent from the meeting.
McMurray Métis asked for the funding last month after the project’s original $44-million price tag increased to more than $74.7 million. McMurray Métis CEO Bill Loutitt told council the rising cost of building materials, especially wood, inflated the budget.
More than $34.2 million in project funds have been secured, with $33 million split between a provincial grant and McMurray Métis. The organization plans on spending more than $18 million of its own money on construction. An application for a $25 million federal grant has been made.
Councillor Verna Murphy had concerns about the long-term financial viability of the project. She asked if McMurray Métis would request more money in the future. She was also concerned venues at MacDonald Island Park, which are funded by the municipality, would lose event revenue to the centre.
McMurray Métis spokesperson Corey Hobbs said the organization does not plan to ask council for more funding. He also said the cultural centre would collaborate with the Regional Recreation Corporation of Wood Buffalo, not compete with it.
“We’ve agreed to work together and not against each other,” he said. “We do not feel this is going to be competitive in nature, we feel this will be a collaboration and supportive.”
Murphy asked what would happen if the $25 million federal grant was rejected and about support from other Métis communities in the region.
Loutitt said he was confident the federal grant application would be approved. If this did not happen, the centre would either be built in stages or have designs adjusted. The municipality would not be asked to provide the funding shortfall, he said.
As for other regional Métis groups, Loutitt said the project has not involved Métis organizations that are not part of the Métis Nation of Alberta (MNA).
Nine delegates spoke to council supporting the funding request. Many spoke about the benefits for tourism, economic development, employment and reconciliation the project would bring to Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo.
Indigenous speakers included Audrey Poitras, president of the MNA and James Cardinal, president of MNA Region one.
Non-Indigenous speakers included Michelle Toner, executive director of the Northeastern Alberta Aboriginal Business Association (NAABA); Annalee Nutter, assistant superintendent with the Fort McMurray Public School Division (FMPSD); Kevin Weidlich, CEO and president of Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo Economic Development and Tourism (FMWBEDT); and Nanase Tonda, executive director of Girls Inc.
Grants fighting homelessness approved
Council unanimously approved distributing $1.1 million from a federal grant to fight homelessness.
Of this, $317,397 will go to the Centre of Hope and $63,800 will go to the Salvation Army. Another $669,187 will go to the Wood Buffalo Wellness Society’s housing-first and outreach programs, and a coordinator for the Tawâw project. It is recommended a total of $50,000 go to the municipality, Community Plan on Homelessness and community agencies.
Joy Flett, chair of the Homeless Initiative Strategic Committee, said programs with the Community Plan on homelessness have seen a 65 per cent decrease in the homeless population since beginning in 2009.
As of June 28, she said 127 participants are in the Housing First and rapid rehousing programs. Of these, 58 per cent are Indigenous. There is an average of 32 chronic individuals awaiting housing, a 49 per cent drop from the same time last year.
This is the third round of local COVID-19 funding from the federal Reaching Home initiative. In January, council approved $1.1 million in funding to convert two buildings into housing for Indigenous people and families impacted by COVID-19 and homelessness. Last April, council approved $744,997 distributed between the Salvation Army, the Wood Buffalo Wellness Society and the YMCA of Northern Alberta.
Correction: An earlier version of this article incorrectly listed Michelle Toner as an Indigenous speaker. The article has been updated to reflect the correction. The Today apologizes for the error.