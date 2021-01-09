Article content

The downtown location for Cosmos Pizza is offering free small pizzas to anyone who cannot afford a meal.

The “No One Should Go Hungry” campaign began Jan. 3 and is sponsored by Prestige Jewellers to give back to the community.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Cosmos Pizza offers free small pizzas to anyone facing financial hardship Back to video

“It’s important for any kind of business to give back to the people that support them,” said Abdul Abdo, owner of Cosmos Pizza. “We are really happy to offer this to people in Fort McMurray – especially the vulnerable downtown core.”

The campaign first launched in early 2019 and ran for six months. Abdo said Cosmos Pizza delivered more than 800 meals during that time, and between 20 and 30 people each week were served by the downtown location.

This year, Abdo said the downtown location will offer free meals as long as they are needed.

“There is no end date,” he said. “We’re all part of one community and little gestures like this certainly make a difference in people’s lives.”