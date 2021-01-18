Construction finishes at Willow Square long-term care centre, residents expected to move in this spring

Vincent McDermott
Jan 18, 2021  •  47 minutes ago  •  4 minute read
Construction continues at the Long-Term Care Centre at Willow Square in Fort McMurray, Alta. on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Alberta Infrastructure says the facility was 90 per cent finished at the time of this photo. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network ORG XMIT: POS2001261747421224
Construction continues at the Long-Term Care Centre at Willow Square in Fort McMurray, Alta. on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Alberta Infrastructure says the facility was 90 per cent finished at the time of this photo. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network ORG XMIT: POS2001261747421224 SunMedia

Construction of the long-term care centre at Willow Square is finished and ownership of the building has been transferred to Alberta Health Services.

Health authorities have started updating the facility with medical equipment and supplies, as well as furniture. Once this process is finished, people will be allowed to move into the facility.

“Depending on how the pandemic continues to impact the area, I think you will see later this spring it will be able to allow residents,” said Alberta Infrastructure Minister Prasad Panda on Monday. “There is a lot of demand for continuing care in the area and I’m glad it is finally completed… It’s going to be a state-of-the-art continuing care centre.”

Panda said the 108-bed building was finished under budget at $102 million. Another 36 beds can be added for future demands, totalling 144.

Panda said mechanical issues and contractor delays postponed the facility’s opening, which was originally scheduled to be completed sometime in fall 2019.

The project was roughly 90 per cent completed by Jan. 2020 when COVID-19 slowed construction. April’s flooding damaged pumps and elevators in the underground parking once again delayed timelines.

“I think the town and the seniors themselves will only be happy when they see seniors living in it. When they move in, they will know it’s done,” said Joan Furber, president of the Golden Years Society. The seniors’ advocacy group has campaigned for a long-term care centre and Aging in Place facility at Willow Square for more than a decade.

“It’s going to be a pleasure for those who will get to move in. It’s so bright and airy, it’s more like a home,” she said. “We would love to see that whole section become senior-based, it just depends on how fast our city can bounce back and future needs.”

A groundbreaking ceremony marks the construction of a long-term care centre at Willow Square in Fort McMurray, Alta. on Friday, April 20, 2018. From L-R: Myrtle Dussault, past president of the Golden Years Society; Mayor Don Scott of the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo; Premier Rachel Notley; Joan Furber, president of the Golden Years Society, and; Murray Crawford, senior operating officer for the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre. Vincent McDermott/Fort McMurray Today/Postmedia Network

Seniors’ care centre dominated local politics for years

The corner of Hospital Street and Franklin Avenue dominated local politics after years of stalled starts, dropped promises, delayed timelines, political drama and arguments on everything from location to funding.

Former Premier Rachel Notley led a groundbreaking ceremony for the long-term care centre in April 2018, where she promised a $110-million, 144-room facility.

Shortly after her 2015 victory, Notley cancelled the Parsons Creek project and moved it downtown. Parsons Creek was an unpopular location with local seniors, as well as former Wildrose leader and UCP MLA Brian Jean and MLA Tany Yao.

At the groundbreaking ceremony, Notley said all credit belonged to local seniors. She also praised Jean’s advocacy for moving the facility downtown.

“I was already inclined to that position because it didn’t make sense to me that it wasn’t close to the hospital,” Notley said at the time. “Brian Jean came to me and made the case to me and I was pretty sympathetic.”

On Monday, Jean credited Notley for helping make the Willow Square project a reality.

“I have to give credit where credit is due,” he said. “It took two to three weeks for her to filter through the B.S. It was very obvious this was in the best interest of people in Fort McMurray, and it became very obvious to her, too.”

Jean also credited his mother, Frances, for pushing elected leaders on the project. Frances passed away in 2018.

“She was the biggest lobbyist for Willow Square and downtown,” he said. “She would probably phone me and talk to me at least two to three times a week on Willow Square.”

Councillor Mike Allen, a PC MLA between 2012 and 2015, said on Monday the province had no choice but to build in Parsons Creek.

Most of Willow Square was owned by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation when plans for the project were made. Alberta’s health authorities also felt the communities north of the Clearwater River were underserved. The solution was to combine the long-term care centre and an urgent care centre in Parsons Creek.

Meanwhile, former premier Jim Prentice purchased all of Willow Square in 2014. However, seniors were upset to learn any seniors’ housing at the site would be shared with mixed-use commercial and residential developments.

“I’m just pleased to see we will have the facility that Wood Buffalo has been left out of for many, many years,” said Allen on Monday. “It’s a time for the community to celebrate.”

Guy Boutilier, speaking as Minister of International, Intergovernmental and Aboriginal Relations, and then-Premier Ed Stelmach address the media at the Alberta Legislature in this 2007 file photo.

No regrets over comments made as MLA: Boutilier

The drama behind the project began in 2008, when the Alberta government announced a $35-million, 100-bed continuing care centre. First proposed in 2004 by local health leaders, the project would have been built at Abraham’s Land and finished by 2010.

In 2009, then-health minister Ron Liepert delayed the project until 2012. Liepert said the project was not a priority because of a growing younger population in the Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo area.

Former mayor and councillor Guy Boutilier, a PC MLA at the time, criticized then-premier Ed Stelmach and said Liepert was “talking gibberish.” He also encouraged Fort McMurray residents to protest the delay.

Stelmach responded by firing Boutilier from the Tory caucus. Stelmach said Boutilier was not a team player when, citing the global recession, caucus needed to be unified.

On Monday, Boutilier said he did not regret his behaviour at the legislature.

“It’s important to stand on principle. When someone promises something and they don’t deliver, you can sit back and say nothing or say something,” he said. “I chose to say something and I will never regret it.”

